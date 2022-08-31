Asia Cup 2022 Match 4, IND vs HK: Who won yesterday’s India vs Hong Kong match?

India beat Hong Kong by 40 runs in yesterday’s Asia Cup 2022 match in Dubai to confirm their berth in Super 4 from Group A. Sent into batting after losing the toss, the Men in Blue put up an impressive 192 for 2 on the board courtesy fifties from Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli. Hong Kong managed only 152 for 5 in reply.

Chasing a tough target, Hong Kong got off to a poor start. After striking Arshdeep Singh for two fours in the second over, Yasim Murtaza (9) perished to the same bowler, top-edging a pull. Babar Hayat, however, continued his excellent big-hitting form from the qualifying round, as Hong Kong crossed 50 inside the powerplay.

In a massive setback, though, the chasing side lost their skipper Nizakat Khan (10) in bizarre fashion. He was run out on a free hit as Ravindra Jadeja hit bullseye and caught the batter short of his crease. Hayat’s impressive innings ended on 41 off 35 as he sliced a length ball from Jadeja, which bounced a little, to point.

Aizaz Khan (14) was then bowled by Avesh Khan as he missed his slog. With the result of the match becoming a formality, Team India captain Rohit Sharma decided to give even Kohli an over. He bowled the 17th and gave away only six runs.

In the next over, Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed the well-set Kinchit Shah for 30. Zeeshan Ali and Scott McKechnie gave Hong Kong something to cheer about, combining to smack Avesh for 21 runs in the penultimate over. In the end, they did commendably well to cross the 150-run mark.

Suryakumar, Kohli fifties lift India to 192 for 2

Suryakumar top-scored for India with 68* off 26. Pic: Getty Images

Suryakumar (68* off 26) and Kohli (59* off 44) featured in an unbeaten third-wicket stand of 98 as India posted 192 for 2 after being sent into bat by Hong Kong. Suryakumar was in terrific big-hitting form, striking six fours and as many sixes. Kohli was more sedate in comparison, smashing one four and three sixes.

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul got off to a watchful start before they combined to take 22 runs off the third over bowled by Haroon Arshad. Both batters helped themselves to a six each to break the shackles.

Rohit looked in good touch until he miscued a pull off Ayush Shukla and was caught at mid-on. The Indian captain contributed 21 off 13. Rahul hung around for longer, but could not get the desired momentum into his innings. He was eventually dismissed for 36 off 39, under-edging a sweep off Mohammad Ghazanfar to the keeper.

Suryakumar was in his element right away, striking Yasim Murtaza for consecutive fours in the 14th over. SKY and Kohli then combined to slam Aizaz for 20 runs in the 16th over. Kohli began by lofting a maximum over deep midwicket. Suryakumar then struck a four over short third man and scooped a six over the keeper.

Kohli brought up his fifty at the start of the 19th over by clipping Ehsan Khan to deep midwicket for a couple. Suryakumar then clobbered four sixes in the last over bowled by Arshad as India raced past 190. The second maximum brought up the batter’s fifty off only 22 balls.

IND vs HK 2022: Who was Player of the Match in India vs Hong Kong T20I?

Suryakumar was in sensational big-hitting form for India and ended with a strike rate of 261.53. Kohli provided him good support with a sedate knock.

With the ball, Jadeja registered economical figures of 1 for 15 and also effected a run out. For Hong Kong, Hayat top-scored with 41, while Kinchit contributed 30.

Suryakumar was named Player of the Match for his stroke-filled half-century.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert