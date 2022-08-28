Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan SWOT analysis

Pakistan enter the Asia Cup high on confidence. They have lost just one T20I since their semifinal loss in the T20 World Cup to eventual champions Australia last year.

The Men in Green will start their Asia Cup campaign against arch-rivals India, who they beat for the first time in a World Cup last year. They got the better of their neighbours by ten wickets to exorcise the ghosts of the past.

Watch the big battle between the two teams in the exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports.



#INDvPAK #ACC #GetReadyForEpic We're about to witness history between two titans: A clash like no other. A rivalry like no other.

They could be considered one of the favourites to win the continental tournament. Here’s a SWOT analysis of the Men in Green who will want to win their third Asia Cup title.

Pakistan’s squad for Asia Cup

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali

Strengths

Openers

Babar Azam is ranked No.1 in T20I batter rankings, while Mohammad Rizwan is third.

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam scripted a famous win against India in the T20 World Cup, dismantling their bowling line-up to see the team through to a ten-wicket win. Currently, Babar and Rizwan are ranked first and third respectively in the T20I batter rankings.

If the Pakistan openers get going, it would be tough for any team in the Asia Cup to stop them.

Experience in UAE

Pakistan have ample experience of playing in the UAE, more than any other team in the tournament.

The Men in Green have won 17 of the 28 T20Is they have played in Dubai, and three of four in Sharjah. They will be most well-versed with the conditions on offer, and even without Shaheen Shah Afridi, they have a strong chance of winning the competition.

Weaknesses

Inexperienced middle order

Shoaib Malik is not part of the Asia Cup squad.

While Pakistan have a strong opening pair who are among the best in the business, they have a fragile middle order that is short on experience.

Without seasoned campaigners Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik, Pakistan could struggle in the middle overs if their openers fail to lead from the front.

Shaheen Afridi’s absence

Shaheen destroyed India the last time the two teams met.

Shaheen Afridi was the wrecker-in-chief when Babar Azam's team last faced India. He dismissed KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to break the Men in Blue’s backbone, so his absence this time will be a big miss for them.

It remains to be seen who takes up the mantle to lead the bowling attack against their arch-rivals.

Opportunity

Naseem Shah in Shaheen Afridi’s absence

Naseem Shah could make his T20I debut for the Men in Green.

The highly talented Naseem Shah will have the opportunity to stake a claim for a spot in the T20I side at the Asia Cup. The 19-year-old has become a regular in the Test side but this will be his first taste of T20I cricket.

skipper, Babar Azam is confident in the aggression of younger pacers in the team





#INDvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic Pakistaniskipper, Babar Azamis confident in the aggression of younger pacers in the team Pakistani 🇵🇰 skipper, Babar Azam 🎤 is confident in the aggression of younger pacers in the team 💪🏼 #INDvPAK #ACC #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic https://t.co/AWKnzZmTj5

He was sensational in the recently concluded ODI series against the Netherlands, picking up ten wickets in just three games. Overall in T20 games, Naseem has picked up 44 wickets in 45 games, conceding runs at an economy of 8.17.

Threat

Lack of T20I match practice

Babar Azam's team have played just one T20I this year.

Pakistan have played just one 20-over game this year - a one-off T20I against Australia in April in Lahore - which they lost by three wickets. That could be their undoing in the Asia Cup.

They will start their campaign against arch-rivals India, who have taken a much-revamped approach in the format recently. So a heavy loss in their tournament opener could provide an early dent in Pakistan's confidence.

