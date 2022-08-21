Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers – United Arab Emirates vs Kuwait: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The United Arab Emirates and Kuwait will go up against each other in Match No.2 of the Asia Cup 2022 Qualifier on Sunday, August 21. Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat, Oman, is the venue for this clash.

The United Arab Emirates have announced a reasonably strong-looking squad for this tournament and will be led by CP Rizwan, taking over from former captain Ahmed Raza.

They have experienced players in the likes of Vriitya Aravind, Chirag Suri, CP Rizwan, Rohan Mustafa, Kashif Daud and a few more amongst others. The UAE have done well against fellow associate teams in the recent past and have a well-balanced squad as well.

Kuwait, on the other hand, are coming on the back of a successful T20I series against Bahrain. It was a five-match series which they won 4-1. They lost the opening game but bounced back to win four games in a row.

Kuwait will be led by Mohammad Aslam and will be keen to carry their good form into this tournament and make it to the next round of the Asia Cup 2022.

United Arab Emirates vs Kuwait Match Details:

Match: United Arab Emirates vs Kuwait, Match 2, Asia Cup 2022 Qualifier

Date and Time: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat

United Arab Emirates vs Kuwait Pitch Report

The wicket at this venue is generally flat and ideal for big scores. Batters will enjoy the ball coming on to the bat and can play their shots freely. There is not a lot on this surface for fast bowlers and they will have to be accurate with their lines and lengths.

United Arab Emirates vs Kuwait Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to be clear for a full game with no possibility of rain throughout the match. Temperatures will vary between 31 and 34 degrees Celsius.

United Arab Emirates vs Kuwait Probable XIs

United Arab Emirates

Probable XI

Ahmed Raza, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Zahoor Khan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Junaid Siddique, Akif Raja.

Kuwait

Probable XI

Mohammad Aslam (c), Meet Bhavsar (wk), Ravija Sandaruwan, Adnan Idrees, Usman Patel (wk), Shiraz Khan, Edson Silva, Sayed Monib, Yasin Patel, Shahrukh Quddus, Bilal Tahir.

United Arab Emirates vs Kuwait Match Prediction

Kuwait have never defeated United Arab Emirates, which will be a key challenge for them. United Arab Emirates have a strong line-up in both the batting and bowling departments. They will start as clear favorites in this match.

Prediction: United Arab Emirates to win this clash.

United Arab Emirates vs Kuwait telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode App.

