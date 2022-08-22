Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers – United Arab Emirates vs Singapore: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The United Arab Emirates and Singapore will go up against each other in the second match of the Asia Cup qualifying on Monday (August 22) at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1) in Al Amerat, Oman.

Singapore, led by Amjad Mahboob, are languishing at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate of -0.400. They're coming off an eight-run loss to Hong Kong in their tournament opener.

After being put in to bat first, Hong Kong put up a competitive score of 148-9. Mahboob, Janak Prakash and Akshay Puri picked up two wickets apiece for Singapore, while Kinchit Shah top-scored for Hong Kong.

Singapore stuttered in their run chase as they fell short by eight runs. After picking up wickets, Janak Prakash top-scored for Singapore with a 32-ball knock of 31, but that was to no avail.

United Arab Emirates vs Singapore Match Details

Match: United Arab Emirates vs Singapore, Match 3, Asia Cup 2022 Qualifier

Date and Time: Monday, August 22, 2022; 07:30 pm IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), Al Amerat

Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue has been a sporting one thus far. However, the team batting first has had a bit of an advantage. Chasing may not be a great idea. A low-scoring game could ensue.

Weather Forecast

The temperature should be around the 32-degree Celsius mark. The humidity could be on the higher side. There is little chance of rain, so an uninterrupted game seems to be in the offing.

Probable XIs

United Arab Emirates

Ahmed Raza, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Zahoor Khan, Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Junaid Siddique, Akif Raja

Singapore

Rohan Rangarajan, Aritra Dutta, Rezza Gaznavi, Janak Prakash, Manpreet Singh (wk), Surendran Chandramohan, Aryaman Sunil, Avi Dixit, Amjad Mahboob (c), Vinoth Baskaran, Akshay Puri

Match Prediction

The United Arab Emirates unexpectedly lost to Kuwait in their first game. However, they have the potential to stage a comeback. CP Rizwan's team are the favourites against Singapore.

Prediction: UAE to win.

Telecast Details and Channel List

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode App.

Edited by Bhargav