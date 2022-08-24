Asia Cup 2022: “Kum matching kapde paheno yaar” - Rishabh Pant trolls Suryakumar Yadav over his dressing style

Team India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant trolled teammate Suryakumar Yadav in a light-hearted manner after the latter shared a picture on his official social media accounts.

The Men in Blue are heading to the UAE for the Asia Cup, which begins on August 27. Suryakumar shared an image of himself all set to take off for the Middle East. The 31-year-old uploaded the picture with the caption:

“Time for the next challenge.”

In the picture, he is seen wearing a black T-shirt, a jacket of the same color and a matching pant. Commenting on the post, Pant wrote:

“Kum matching kapde paheno yaar (Wear less matching closes).”

The cheeky keeper-batter also included two winking face emojis along with his remark.

Both Suryakumar and Pant are key members of the Indian team for the Asia Cup. The Men in Blue will kick-off their campaign by taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on August 28.

“One of my favorite players these days, in this shorter format” - Wasim Akram on Suryakumar Yadav

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram has described Suryakumar as one of his favorite players in this shorter format among the current lot. Praising the right-handed batter, the former left-arm seamer told Star Sports:

"Of course, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli are there, but one of my favourite players these days, in this shorter format is Suryakumar Yadav. He has been phenomenal.

"I saw him the first year when he had joined the Kolkata Knight Riders and he played a couple of games batting at No. 7 and 8. And a couple of shots he played – the one that he picks from the middle of his bat towards fine leg – that’s an unusual and difficult shot to muster,” he stated.

Akram added that since the batter has made it to the Indian squad, he has been a treat to watch. He elaborated:

“I think he is a very dangerous player against either spin or fast bowlers once he sets in and he is actually 360-degree player who can play either this side, that side… the lap shot, towards cow corner, equally good against spinners.”

Having made his international debut in March 2021, Suryakumar has featured in 13 ODIs and 23 T20Is so far, scoring 340 and 672 runs respectively. He smashed a terrific T20I hundred during the tour of England, albeit in a losing cause.

