Asia Cup 2022: Super 4, Match 1, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Sri Lanka (SL) will take on Afghanistan (AFG) in Match 1 of the Super 4s in the Asia Cup 2022 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday, September 3.

Sri Lanka finished second in the Group B points table with a win and a loss each. They lost their opening encounter against Afghanistan by eight wickets but registered a victory by a couple of wickets in a do-or-die match against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan topped Group B, having defeated both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. They are a strong team and are likely to make it to the final.

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan last met on 27 August in an Asia Cup encounter. Batting first, the Sri Lankan side were bowled out for 105 runs. Bhanuka Rajapaksa top scored with 38 runs, while Chamika Karunaratne contributed 31 runs to the team's tally.

Fazalhaq Farooqi was the pick of the bowlers, having scalped three wickets for just 11 runs in 3.4 overs. Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi picked up a couple of wickets each.

In reply, Afghanistan chased down the target with 59 balls to spare. Openers Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz contributed 37* and 40 runs, respectively, to see their side win the match by eight wickets.

SL vs AFG Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Super 4, 1st Match - Asia Cup 2022.

Date & Time: Saturday, September 3; 7.30pm IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

SL vs AFG Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is a good one to bat on. However, spinners have done quite well at this venue and one can expect them to continue their dominance when SL take on AFG on Saturday. The side chasing has a good record at this venue, which would tempt captains to chase if they win the toss.

SL vs AFG Weather Report

The weather is expected to be clear, with temperatures ranging between 33 and 37 degrees Celsius.

SL vs AFG Probable XI

Sri Lanka

Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

Afghanistan

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

SL vs AFG Match Prediction

Afghanistan have won all the matches they've played thus far in the Asia Cup 2022. They defeated Sri Lanka during their group stage encounter by a huge margin. Thus, expect Afghanistan to thrash Sri Lanka once again.

Prediction: Afghanistan to win this clash.

SL vs AFG TV and live telecast details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee