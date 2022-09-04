Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Match 2, India vs Pakistan: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

India (IND) will take on Pakistan (PAK) in Match 2 of the Super 4s in the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, September 4.

India finished atop the Group A points table, having defeated both Pakistan and Hong Kong in their group stage matches. Meanwhile, Pakistan finished second in the Group A points table with a win and a loss each. They lost to India by five wickets but registered a victory against Hong Kong by 155 runs.

India and Pakistan last met on August 28 at the Asia Cup. Batting first, Pakistan were bowled out for 147 runs in 19.5 overs. Wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with 43 runs off 42 deliveries.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers with a spell of 4/26 from his four overs. Hardik Pandya was also fabulous against Pakistan, having picked up three important wickets.

In reply, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya contributed in the 30s to ensure the Indian side gets past Pakistan in a thrilling encounter.

IND vs PAK Match Details

Match: India vs Pakistan, Super 4, 2nd Match - Asia Cup 2022.

Date & Time: Sunday, September 4; 7.30pm IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

IND vs PAK Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai is expected to favor batters and thus we expect a high-scoring thriller between India and Pakistan. The side chasing has tasted great success at this venue. Both Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam will look to bowl first upon winning the toss.

IND vs PAK Weather Report

The weather is expected to be clear, with temperatures ranging between 33 and 36 degrees Celsius.

IND vs PAK Probable XI

Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022. Axar Patel replaces him in the squad. For Pakistan, Shahnawaz Dahani will miss the match due to a suspected side strain.

India

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant/Avesh Khan, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Muhammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammed Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Hasnain/Hasan Ali.

IND vs PAK Match Prediction

Pacer Avesh Khan might also miss the game as he skipped yesterday's training session due to fever. Pakistan will look to use this as an advantage against the Indian side.

However, Team India will be high on confidence, having defeated Pakistan in their group stage encounter. Expect them to win a hard-fought encounter yet again.

Prediction: India to win this clash.

IND vs PAK TV and live telecast details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

