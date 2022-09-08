Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 - Match 5, India vs Afghanistan: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

India (IND) will take on Afghanistan (AFG) in their final match of the Super 4 round of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday, September 8.

India are currently placed third in the Asia Cup Super 4 points table, having lost both games they've played thus far. Afghanistan are languishing at the bottom of the table with a couple of losses from as many games.

India lost to Pakistan and Sri Lanka by five and six wickets, respectively, while Afghanistan faced defeats against the same two nations by one and four wickets, respectively.

Both sides have been knocked out of the Asia Cup 2022 and will face each other in a dead rubber.

IND vs AFG Match Details

Match: India vs Afghanistan, Super 4, 5th Match - Asia Cup 2022.

Date & Time: Thursday, September 8; 7.30pm IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

IND vs AFG Pitch Report

The pitch in Dubai is expected to favor batters and thus one can look forward to a high-scoring thriller between India and Afghanistan. The spinners have had great success at the venue and are likely to pick up several wickets on Thursday.

IND vs AFG Weather Report

The weather is expected to be clear, with temperatures ranging between 34 and 36 degrees Celsius.

IND vs AFG Probable XI

India

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Hooda/Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Afghanistan

Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Karim Janat, Samiullah Shenwari, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb ur Rahman, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

IND vs AFG Match Prediction

Prediction: India to win this clash.

IND vs AFG TV and live telecast details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the match? Afghanistan India 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee