Asia Cup 2022: "The spinner bowling a no ball is a big no-no" - Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan reflects on defeat to Sri Lanka

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan lamented the lack of disciplined bowling following his side's two-wicket loss to Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup on Thursday, September 1. The veteran all-rounder opened up on Mahedi Hasan's no balls, stating that spinners overstepping is unacceptable.

Off-spinner Hasan bowled two no balls, which proved to be decisive for Bangladesh on the night. He first overstepped in the seventh over when Kusal Mendis edged it to Mushfiqur Rahim behind the stumps. Hasan then committed the same error when Sri Lanka required three off the last four balls.

ICC @ICC



More bit.ly/3TBbf1X



#AsiaCup2022 Sri Lanka's historic chase puts them #1 on the listMore Sri Lanka's historic chase puts them #1 on the list 👏More ➡️ bit.ly/3TBbf1X#AsiaCup2022 https://t.co/phDQF6IoMH

Bangladesh ultimately lost the game by two wickets and were knocked out of the Asia Cup, while Sri Lanka progressed to the Super 4 stage.

Speaking after the game, Shakib believes spinners bowling no balls is a crime and reflected that Bangladesh were clueless under pressure. Shakib said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"It is a big crime when a spinner bowls a no ball. We bowled a lot of wides and no balls today. We were not disciplined. We didn't know what to do when we were under pressure.

"We knew Kusal plays spin really well, so if we could get him early, it would have set platform for our spinners to come into the game. The spinner bowling a no ball is a big no-no. Our spinners usually don't bowl no balls, but today it was proven that we break down under pressure."

Sri Lanka had earlier asked Bangladesh to bat first after winning the toss, with the Tigers posting a competitive 183-7. It primarily came on the back of cameos by Mehidy Hasan Miraz (38 off 26), Afif Hossain (39 off 22), and Mosaddek Hossain (24* off nine).

"I think we have improved from our last three or four series" - Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh cricket team. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Despite the loss and early elimination from the Asia Cup, Shakib underlined that Bangladesh have a plan in place and are confident of slowly reaching their goals. He explained:

"I have returned to T20I captaincy with these two matches. We have a lot in mind when we make a new beginning. We have a plan in place. We want to reach a goal slowly. But if you notice our attitude and body language in these two games, despite the poor approach in batting in the first game, I think we have improved from our last three or four series."

Back-to-back losses against Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have put an end to Bangladesh's Asia Cup campaign. It's worth noting that they managed to reach the final of the continental tournament on three out of the last four occasions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Samya Majumdar