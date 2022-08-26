Asia Cup 2022: "They have wasted his years" - Saqlain Mushtaq baffled with Team India not using Ravichandran Ashwin in white-ball cricket

Former Pakistan cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq believes off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin should never have been dropped from Team India's white-ball setup. Ashwin had to wait four long years to make a comeback when he was selected in the 2021 T20 World Cup squad. He has been in and out of the side ever since.

Being a former off-spinner himself, the 45-year-old understands the value that Ashwin could have brought to the table. He feels the Indian team management and selectors 'wasted' the veteran off-spinner's prime years.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda on Friday, Mushtaq elaborated on what Ravichandran Ashwin brings to the table in the shortest format. He said:

"I feel sorry for Ashwin because I don't understand why they removed him from white-ball cricket. They have wasted his years. He is a complete package as he can bat as well. There are two types of cricketers, those who remain economical as well as those who can set traps for wickets. I feel Ashwin can play the role of both."

Mushtaq hails Dravid, Rohit for Ravichandran Ashwin's comeback

Ravichandran Ashwin was impressive in the IPL 2022 season as well as the T20I series against the West Indies earlier this month. This has helped the 35-year-old seal a spot in India's Asia Cup squad. He has a great chance to cement his place in the team for the upcoming T20 World Cup with some good performances.

Mushtaq praised head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma as he feels they might have backed Ashwin to come back into the T20I scheme of things. He stated:

"Dropping Ashwin was unfair on both India as well as the player. But I think coach Rahul and captain Rohit might have had a say in bringing him back into the fold and it is a great strategy."

Who among Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi could play if India decide to field an extra spinner alongside Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja in the Asia Cup? Let us know in the comments.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee