Asia Cup 2022: Top 10 Babar Azam memes after he fails yet again in the final against Sri Lanka

Babar Azam endured yet another failure in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. He departed for just five runs in the chase against Sri Lanka in the summit clash on Sunday, September 11, in Dubai.

Courtesy of Bhanuka Rajapaksa's brilliant unbeaten knock of 71, Sri Lanka managed to set a decent target of 171 after being asked to bat first.

The Islanders didn't have a great start while defending the target. Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka bowled a flurry of wides and a no-ball, gifting nine free runs to Pakistan before bowling the first legal delivery.

The Men in Green openers Babar and Mohammad Rizwan failed to cash in on it as they struggled with their timing. Pramod Madushan dismissed the Pakistan skipper (5 off 6 balls) in the third over of the innings to give Sri Lanka their first breakthrough.

It marked the end of Babar's dismal run with the bat in the Asia Cup 2022. He has looked off-color throughout the tournament as he could muster only 68 runs across six games, with 30 being his highest score.

His poor batting returns in the tournament led fans to troll him mercilessly on social media platforms by sharing hilarious memes. Here are some of the best ones:

Usama @durfitehmu Babar Azam this tournament Babar Azam this tournament https://t.co/rQUF4pDhjA

Lahori Guy @YrrrFahad_ We got the wrong Babar Azam in this Asia Cup We got the wrong Babar Azam in this Asia Cup https://t.co/kwqW0SwtpK

Abdullah @flackkkooo BABAR AZAM FULL BATTING HIGHLIGHTS BABAR AZAM FULL BATTING HIGHLIGHTS🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/lXaFm4im2w

ً @AaD_Vajpai This stay strong.. Babar Azam shall pass too!



~ Umar Akmal This stay strong.. Babar Azam shall pass too! ~ Umar Akmal https://t.co/gJsPkiDAo6

Ishaan Nandkishore Awasthi @chittakukkarr Babar Azam Asia cup batting highlights Babar Azam Asia cup batting highlights https://t.co/O6c8HlfaXN

A📖 @inevitable__31 Babar Azam after shaking hands with Virat Kohli : Babar Azam after shaking hands with Virat Kohli : https://t.co/z4lm2lwjRm

Pakchikpak Raja Babu @HaramiParindey Entire Indian team ready to shake hands with Babar Azam before the WT20 Entire Indian team ready to shake hands with Babar Azam before the WT20 https://t.co/5ZNBAtHM3s

Aakash Chopra analyses Babar Azam's batting deficiencies in the Asia Cup

Aakash Chopra was critical of Babar Azam's batting approach in the final Super 4 game against Sri Lanka. The Pakistan skipper scored 30 runs off 29 deliveries in the contest before departing at the halfway stage of the innings.

In a video shared on his YouTube, the former Indian batter was unimpressed with Pakistan top-order duo Babar's and Fakhar Zaman's batting strategy in the tournament. He said:

"Babar and Fakhar were playing as though they wanted the other person to hit. Neither of them was hitting. You were going run-a-ball in the first ten overs. You score 30 runs off 29 balls. It will not work out."

He further added:

"How will runs be scored? I know you have less might in your batting down the order but the captain has to be a little aggressive and show his class. I am a little disappointed. All of us have a lot of expectations from Babar but the intent was not seen."

Will Babar Azam recover from this slump and lead Pakistan from the front with bat in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia? Let us know your views in the comments section.

