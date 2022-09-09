Asia Cup 2022: Top 10 funny memes after Sri Lanka's emphatic victory over Pakistan

Sri Lanka ended the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2022 undefeated as they beat Pakistan by five wickets on Friday, September 9, in Dubai. Wanindu Hasaranga set up the game for the island nation with a sensational three-wicket spell in the first innings.

Pakistan's top-scorer in this year's tournament so far, Mohammad Rizwan (14 off 14 balls), endured an off day with the bat tonight. He departed in the fourth over while attempting to up the ante.

Babar Azam (30 off 29 balls) tried to take the innings forward cautiously without taking many risks. Hasaranga (3/21) cleaned him up in the 11th over, thereby giving Sri Lanka a huge breakthrough.

The men in Green's batting order collapsed like a pack of cards from that juncture and skittled out for 121 in 19.1 overs. Mohammad Nawaz's (26 off 18 balls) cameo helped them cross the 120-run mark or things could have been worse.

In response, Pakistan pacers Mohammad Hasnain and Haris Rauf breathed fire in their four overs in the powerplay. The duo rattled the Sri Lankan top-order by consistently bowling at over 140 KMPH. Haris Rauf (2/8) scalped two wickets, while Hasnain picked up one wicket in his opening spell.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa joined hands with opener Pathum Nissanka at the end of the fifth over at 29/3 and the Islanders struggling. They weathered the storm and stitched a 51-run partnership to get their side back on track. Rajapaksa (24 off 19 balls) perished soon after trying to take on leg-spinner Usman Qadir.

Nissanka (55* off 48 balls) continued to anchor the innings and bought up his seventh half-century in T20I cricket. Captain Dasun Shanaka (21 off 16 balls) then played a blazing knock but failed to finish off the match, as he fell with Sri Lanka needed 9 runs off 22 balls. Hasaranga (10* off 3 balls) added the customary finishing touches to the innings and ended the contest in the 17th over with a stylish four.

Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka vs Pakistan memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the thrilling contest between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Friday. They expressed their views by posting hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes related to the game:

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will again face each other on Sunday, September 11, in the pinnacle clash of the Asia Cup 2022. Dubai will host the encounter.

