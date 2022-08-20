Asia Cup 2022: Top 10 Shaheen Afridi memes after he is ruled out of the tournament

An untimely knee injury has ruled out ace Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi from the upcoming Asia Cup and T20I series against England at home.

He is currently undergoing rehabilitation along with the Pakistan squad, which is touring the Netherlands for a three-match ODI series.

In a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) press release, their chief medical officer Dr. Najeebullah Soomro revealed the extent of Afridi's injury and his roadmap towards a complete recovery. He said:

"I have spoken with Shaheen and he is understandably upset with the news, but he is a brave young man who has vowed to come back strongly to serve his country and team. Although he has made progress during his rehabilitation in Rotterdam, it is now clear he will require more time and is likely to return to competitive cricket in October."

Cricket fans took note of the unfortunate news and expressed their reactions on social media platforms. They opined that Shaheen Afridi's absence during the Asia Cup would be a huge sigh of relief for Team India's top-order batters, considering their poor record against left-arm pace bowlers in recent times.

Here are some of the top memes related to this matter:

Pakistani Fans to Babar Azam after the news of Shaheen Afridi.

Shaheen Afridi Ruled Out from Asia Cup...

Indian Top Order:



Indian Top Order:

BREAKING: Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of Asia Cup 2022.

*Meanwhile:



*Meanwhile:

Pakistan cricket team after they got the news of Shaheen Afridi's injury

Nikhil @niks2394



Pakistani fans right now :



#shaheenafridi #INDvPAK #AsiaCup2022 Shaheen Afridi has been ruled out of Asia Cup 2022

Pakistani fans right now :

Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2022 schedule and squad

Pakistan will begin their Asia Cup journey with a blockbuster match against their arch-rivals India on August 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Here is their schedule for the group stage of the tournament:

August 28, Pakistan vs India, 2nd Match, Group A: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (7.30 pm).

September 2, Pakistan vs Qualifier, 6th Match, Group A: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah (7.30 pm).

Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir.

