Asia Cup 2022: “Imagine a young boy, he can also go through this” - Ajay Jadeja deciphers significance of Virat Kohli’s confession over mental health issues

Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja has hailed Virat Kohli for opening up about his struggles with mental health. He opined that the legend's confession could pave the way for future generations to express their thoughts in a transparent manner.

Mental health of cricketers has been a topic of debate over the last few months, following Ben Stokes’ shock retirement from ODI cricket at the age of 31. Now, Kohli too has shared his struggles over the mental aspect of the game.

In a video shared on bcci.tv on Saturday (August 27), he admitted that, for the first time in his life, he didn’t feel like picking up a bat. Reacting to Kohli’s confession, Jadeja told Cricbuzz:

“Virat Kohli is loved because he does things that no one else does. For a man to think that ‘I didn’t want to go to a ground’ tells you what state of mind he must have been in. I’m glad he’s in that position where he can say that ‘I haven’t touched a bat’ and can still go out to play for India.”

The former cricketer elaborated that the revelation from a great like Kohli will make it easier for lesser players as well as youngsters to come out in the open about their mental battles. He added:

“This will break another myth. Great players have to not just pave the way for themselves, but the ordinary people also, who are coming behind them. It shows, even the greatest minds and strongest players can go through this.

"Imagine a young boy, he can also go through this, but it is just not accepted. Here is the greatest player saying that ‘this can happen to me’. I just hope that the cricketing system looks at people who are weaker, and also help them out,” Jadeja concluded.

Kohli took a break from cricket after a poor series in England, skipping the twin tours of the West Indies and Zimbabwe.

“I was trying to fake my intensity a bit recently” - Virat Kohli’s candid admission

The former India captain will return to action with the Asia Cup in the UAE. Speaking ahead of the T20 tournament, he admitted to Star Sports that things haven’t been easy for him in recent times. He explained:

“For the first time in 10 years, I didn't touch my bat for a month", said Kohli while speaking to Star Sports. "When I sat down and thought about it I was like, 'wow, I haven't touched a bat for like 30 days'. I haven't ever done that in my life.

"I came to the realisation that I was trying to fake my intensity a bit recently. I was convincing myself that no, you had the intensity. But your body is telling you to stop. Your mind is telling me to take a break and step back,” he added.

The 33-year-old will be seen in Indian colors for the first time since the England tour when the Men in Blue take on Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday.

