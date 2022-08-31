Asia Cup 2022: [Watch] Virat Kohli bows down to Suryakumar Yadav after the batter's blistering knock against Hong Kong

Team India batters Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav slammed impressive unbeaten half-centuries in their Asia Cup 2022 fixture against Hong Kong at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday (August 31).

Yadav contributed 68 crucial runs off just 26 deliveries to give India much-needed impetus towards the back end of their innings. Kohli seemed mighty impressed by the blistering knock and was seen bowing down to the batter.

The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media. Kohli received praise from all quarters for his wonderful gesture.

Notably, Kohli showed signs of his vintage self during the innings as he smashed his 31st fifty in T20Is. After being asked to bat first, the Men in Blue managed to post a stiff total of 192 in the encounter.

The Indian batters found it difficult to up the ante until Yadav walked in to bat to join Kohli at the fall of the second wicket.

The right-hander dazzled the audience as he took the Hong Kong bowlers to the cleaners. He slammed six sixes during his whirlwind innings, four of which came in the final over.

Hong Kong off to a decent start with the bat against India

Hong Kong batters showed great intent during the powerplay overs during their run-chase. The side put on 51 runs in the first six overs. However, they also lost two crucial wickets.

Arshdeep Singh sent opening batter Yasim Murtaza packing with a well-directed bouncer. The southpaw attempted to play the pull shot, but could only manage to get a top edge with Avesh Khan completing a tumbling catch at fine-leg.

Skipper Nizakat Khan got out on a free-hit on the final ball of the sixth over. He hit the ball straight to Ravindra Jadeja at point and tried to take a quick single.

However, he challenged the arm of one of India's best fielders. Jadeja scored a run-out with a direct hit and Khan had to take the long walk back.

