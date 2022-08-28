Asia Cup 2022: "We should not take Hong Kong lightly" - Ravichandran Ashwin 

Team India's senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin believes that the Men in Blue should not take Hong Kong lightly during the ongoing Asia Cup 2022.

In a video shared by the cricketer on his YouTube channel on Sunday, he reminded how Hong Kong gave India tough competition when the two sides last faced off at the continental event in 2018.

He lauded Hong Kong's off-spinner Ehsan Khan for his impressive performances during the Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers. The 35-year-old also pointed out how the crafty bowler managed to dismiss star batters like MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma during his previous outing against India.

Ashwin stated:

"We should not take Hong Kong lightly because they gave us a terrific fight when they played against us the last time. Ehsan Khan is a very good off-spinner. The quality is right up there with the likes of Mohammad Nabi.

"He has given impactful performances whenever he has gotten an opportunity against full members. The last time we played against them, he took the wickets of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma."

Notably, with nine wickets from three matches, Khan finished as the leading wicket-taker in the Asia Cup 2022 Qualifiers. Furthermore, he had a fantastic economy rate of 6.75 to his name.

India's last match against Hong Kong at the Asia Cup in 2018 was in the ODI format. The Rohit Sharma-led side successfully defended a total of 285 to secure a 26-run victory in the clash.

Hong Kong are placed in Group A in this year's Asia Cup alongside India and Pakistan. They are scheduled to take on India in the fourth match of the tournament on August 31 at the Dubai International Stadium.

"Afghanistan have a high chance of qualifying for the top four" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin, meanwhile, named Afghanistan as one of the contenders for the top four spots in the Asia Cup 2022. He believes that the side could make a significant impact in the competition as the conditions are likely to suit their spinners.

The veteran cricketer emphasized that it will be crucial for the Afghan batters to put enough runs on the board. Ashwin suggested that if they are able to do so, their spinners will then seal the game for them.

He explained:

"Afghanistan will be a massive force to reckon with because of the heat and because of the pitches we will have due to that. Afghanistan have a high chance of qualifying for the top four, but they are playing most of their games at Sharjah.

"So, I think it will be a close fight for the top four. If their batters put enough runs on the board, their spin attack will take care of the rest."

Afghanistan claimed a stunning eight-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the opening fixture of the competition on Saturday (August 27). Their bowlers did an exceptional job, bundling out Sri Lanka for a paltry score of 105.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee