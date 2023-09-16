Asia Cup 2023: 3 players who starred and 2 who flopped for India against Bangladesh ft. Rohit Sharma & Suryakumar Yadav

Team India decided to rest and rotate heavily for their final Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash against Bangladesh in Colombo on Friday, September 15. The Men in Blue made as many as five changes, with Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya among those to be offered rest.

However, India's new-look side came up short against a spirited Tigers, who clinched their first victory over their neighbors in the Asia Cup since 2012. Shakib Al Hasan's all-round effort led the way for Bangladesh as they triumphed by six runs.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will now turn their attention to the final of the Asia Cup, where they will face off against Sri Lanka. They will no doubt need to make a host of changes for the encounter, and some of the players who failed on Friday might not be in the mix.

Here are three players who starred and two who flopped for Team India in Match 12 of the Asia Cup 2023 against Bangladesh.

#5 Star - Axar Patel

Axar Patel played another valuable hand lower down the order

Axar Patel looked completely off-color with the ball in India's previous meeting against Sri Lanka, but he put up an improved performance against Bangladesh. He dismissed the dangerous Mehidy Hasan Miraz and induced quite a few edges that eluded fielders behind square.

With the bat, Axar has been incredibly reliable. Despite not being used against the spinners in the middle overs once again, the left-hander tried to give Shubman Gill company until the opener was dismissed in the 44th over.

Axar then had to take the initiative and did so, striking three fours and two sixes to keep India in the hunt until the penultimate over, when he tried to take on Mustafizur Rahman and failed. The left-hander could've arguably taken a risk in the final over instead, but his knock was another marked depiction of his skill.

#4 Flop - Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav swept and swept without any success

Only Shubman Gill and Axar Patel scored more runs than Suryakumar Yadav, who made 26 off 34 after coming in at No. 6. However, despite having the third-highest returns of the team on paper, the batter's approach was nothing short of silly.

Suryakumar tried to sweep everything he faced without much success. Even after it became clear early on that the high-risk shot wouldn't fetch him the returns he needed, after a couple of close calls, he refused to adopt other methods and broomed away.

Suryakumar was eventually castled by Shakib in the 33rd over, failing to make a mark in ODIs yet again. What does he really offer to the side? The selectors need to ask themselves that question very pointedly in the lead-up to the World Cup 2023.

#3 Star - Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami replaced Jasprit Bumrah and seemed to be at his best

There have been concerns regarding Mohammed Shami's ODI form, with slightly unimpressive returns since 2020. The fast bowler, however, seemed to be at his threatening best against Bangladesh.

Shami set the ball rolling for the Men in Blue, dismissing Litton Das off the first ball of the third over with a vicious delivery that jagged back in sharply to castle the dangerous opening batter. He kept things tight from thereon, having a team-best economy rate of 4.00 and prising out half-centurion Towhid Hridoy with a well-directed short ball.

Should Shami, on current form, play ahead of Shardul Thakur in India's first-choice ODI side?

#2 Flop - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma oversaw India's first defeat of the Asia Cup 2023

This one might be a bit harsh, since Rohit Sharma came into the game against Bangladesh on the back of a string of half-centuries. However, the Indian skipper had an off-day in Colombo on multiple fronts.

Rohit's captaincy suffered in the second half of Bangladesh's innings as Shakib and Co. managed to pull themselves out of dire straits and get to a match-winning 265/8. India's death-bowling plans, in particular, weren't too inspiring.

Rohit's day got worse in the chase as he lasted just two balls, spooning a catch off debutant Tanzim Hasan Sakib to cover point. He should've taken more time in the middle before trying to drive on the up, with his approach seemingly failing to account for the fact that India were chasing and already knew their target.

#1 Star - Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill was a class apart in Colombo

If Rohit had an off-day in Colombo, Shubman Gill's fortunes went in the other direction. The young opener smashed an imperious century that shows why he's regarded so highly.

Gill was barely troubled in challenging conditions. He had to contend with two left-arm spinners bowling at him and wickets falling at the other end, but he held one end up for most of India's innings and notched up a superb century.

Gill found the boundary consistently and also relied on his power game in the second half of his knock, which was the only reason why the Men in Blue got anywhere close to Bangladesh's target. Yes, he couldn't finish the game off, but he had too much on his plate.

What a player! India will hope that he dishes out more such performances in the World Cup.

