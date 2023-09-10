The last India-Pakistan meet in Pallekele deprived us not only of a result but also of seeing both teams bowl.

Pakistan blew India off in the powerplay and death overs but struggled to pick wickets in the middle overs. This has been a long-lasting pattern for them.

India, on the other hand, are the best bowling team in middle-overs since 2021. Seeing Rohit Sharma's strategies in the three phases in the second innings would have made for a riveting contest.

However, thanks to the biased schedule of the Asia Cup 2023, the two teams clash again in the Super Fours stage at Colombo's R Premadasa stadium today. We will have another chance to watch the rivalry from a strategic point of view and see how bowlers from both teams approach the game.

The following are three we think could dominate the proceedings today and why:

#3 Mohammed Siraj

Expand Tweet

Spinners have historically performed better (an average of 31.78) than pacers (32.37) at the R. Premadasa Stadium. However, if we zoom in on the powerplay overs, the ground is the second most favoring of pacers (31.78) in all of Sri Lanka.

Here's where you can't not include Mohammed Siraj in the list. Since 2021, the right-arm quick has taken 26 wickets in the powerplay since 2021, the most in the world, at an average of 17.73. Matt Henry is the second-best with 20 wickets.

Pakistan's two left-handed openers Fakhar Zaman and Imam ul Haq both could be susceptible to getting out early against him. Zaman is going through a poor run of form while Imam struggles against extra pace. Pakistan's right-hander-heavy middle order hasn't played against him at all and might find it difficult today too.

Siraj wasn't at his best against Nepal, probably because he was playing after a long time, but still managed three wickets. With better rhythm, he could be in for a memorable match.

#2 Shaheen Shah Afridi

Expand Tweet

Shaheen Shah Afridi struck four times last Saturday - twice in the powerplay to remove both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and then twice at the death to take out both Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja. It was a display of brilliant all-round skill.

He uses even a hint of available swing plus natural variation off the pitch to his advantage in the powerplay. Rohit, Kohli (who are both susceptible to left-arm seam) and Shubman Gill will again be under threat.

Shaheen also has been one of Pakistan's best bowlers at the death. Even if Indian top-order batters prepare better against him, he can come back to use the Men in Blue's thin lower order to clinch a few cheap wickets in the last 10 overs.

Even Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah could have been in here. But India didn't look too troubled against Naseem. Haris, though in form, mostly operates in the middle overs and Colombo hasn't been great for pacers in that stage numbers-wise.

#1 Kuldeep Yadav

Expand Tweet

Kuldeep Yadav has form, history, and pitch conditions in his favor today and if he clicks, the left-arm wrist-spinner could easily end up as the top wicket-taker.

His bowling average is the second-best against Pakistan - 22 - among teams he has played more than once. He picked up two wickets each in the next two meetings against his team and has positive matchups against Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman, both of whom he has gotten out twice.

Most of the batters in the Pakistani middle order haven't played him even once. Since coming back from injury, he has added a bit more vigor to his bowling which makes him slightly more difficult to read if you are playing him for the first time.

He didn't get any wickets against Nepal but created a lot of chances with an economy rate of just 3.4. Kuldeep's overall form has been stunning as well - eight wickets in the five international matches before the Asia Cup.