Asia Cup 2023: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s India vs Bangladesh match ft. Rohit Sharma

Team India will lock horns with Bangladesh in the final Super Four game of the Asia Cup at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday, September 15.

The Men in Blue have already qualified for the final, beating Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super Fours. Thus, their game against the Bangla Tigers is a mere formality now and India might try out a few players to test their bench strength before the ODI World Cup.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, have lost both their matches and have been knocked out of the continental tournament. They haven't really fired in this Asia Cup, with multiple injuries plaguing their cause. Senior wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim will miss the match as he flew back to the country to be with his wife who recently gave birth to their second child.

Shakib Al Hasan and company would want to end with a win under their belt and gain much-needed confidence before the showpiece event that kicks off next month.

This is the fourth game at this venue in five days and the wicket has taken a lot of beating. Runs won't be easy to come by and batters will have to grind hard to score big on this pitch.

On that note, let's take a look at three batters who could score the most runs in today's India vs Bangladesh match.

#1 Rohit Sharma

The right-hander has been India's most consistent batter in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023. He has scored three consecutive half-centuries now and is India's highest run-scorer in the competition, with 194 runs from four games at an average of 64.67.

Despite being in rich form, Rohit Sharma has not really managed to convert the fifties into hundreds. With no added pressure in this contest against Bangladesh, Rohit would look to play a big knock and gear up for Sunday's mega final.

India have played the last couple of games at this venue and Rohit is well aware of how the wicket behaves. Thus, he will have a very good opportunity to score big on Friday.

#2 Litton Das

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das missed the group stage of the Asia Cup 2023. He recovered and joined the squad before the Super Fours phase.

Litton got starts in both games he played, scoring 15 and 16, but hasn't really managed to convert them into substantial knocks. Thus, he would be desperate to play a big knock against India's star-studded bowling attack to boost his confidence ahead of the World Cup.

The right-handed batter has been in decent form in the last two years, scoring 909 runs in 27 matches at an average of 39.52, including a century.

#3 Shubman Gill

The young opener had a remarkable start to 2023, scoring a double century and a hundred in the 50-over format. However, he witnessed a dip in form after India resumed international cricket after IPL 2023.

But Shubman Gill showed signs of form against Nepal and Pakistan with half-centuries in the Asia Cup 2023 before getting out cheaply in the last game against Sri Lanka.

With the 50-over World Cup approaching thick and fast, Gill will look to score a hundred to regain his confidence. And what better opponent than Bangladesh? The right-handed batter will look to spend some time in the middle and make most of Friday's dead rubber.