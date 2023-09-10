Asia Cup 2023: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s India vs Pakistan match ft. Rohit Sharma

The third match of the Super Fours of Asia Cup 2023 will see arch-rivals India and Pakistan square off at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

The last time both these sides met in Pallekele on September 2, the officials were forced to abandon the match after the heavens opened up after India's innings. However, that unfinished encounter put forward a lot of questions. Among all, the Indian top order's struggle against Pakistan's pace attack drew a lot of attention, which will also be the highlight of Sunday's encounter.

Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf wreaked havoc with the new ball, reducing the Men in Blue to 66/4 within 15 overs. It will be a challenge for India's top order to not lose wickets at the beginning. It is almost certain that the Indian batters have looked at their dismissals from the last game and have worked on it in the last few days.

While Pakistan batters haven't been tested in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 yet, they would face an uphill task when Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj steam in with the new ball.

Having said that, the Colombo wicket will make things even more difficult for batters. It is known for producing slow wickets and would definitely have something for the bowlers after being under the covers for so long.

On that note, let's take a look at three batters who could score the most runs in today's India vs Pakistan match.

#1 Rohit Sharma

The Indian skipper endured a horrific outing in the last game against Pakistan, scoring only 11 runs. He was beautifully dismissed by Shaheen Afridi, who set up the wicket by bowling two outswingers before bringing one back to knock over Rohit Sharma.

However, the star batter knows how to fight his demons and bounce back. He will also be much more confident, having scored an unbeaten half-century against Nepal in the last match.

Rohit also enjoys a decent record against Pakistan in ODIs, amassing 731 runs in 17 matches at an average of 48.73, including two tons and six half-centuries.

While it will be enticing to see how Rohit tackles Saheen in the initial overs, expect him to play a big knock if he manages to successfully negate the threats posed by the Pakistani speedster.

#2 Babar Azam

The Pakistan skipper has been his team's mainstay in the batting and the management will hope he fires against a star-studded Indian attack, comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav.

Babar Azam, ranked World No.1 in ODIs, has also had a decent run in the Asia Cup 2023. He is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the continental tournament, amassing 168 runs in two innings at an average of 84, including a mammoth 151 against Nepal.

Babar has also had a dream run this year, scoring 706 runs in 13 innings at an average of 54.30, including two tons and six half-centuries.

Despite all his success over the last few years, the star batter hasn't really fired against India so far. He will hope to give a good account of himself against a quality bowling attack as the race for the Asia Cup 2023 trophy intensifies.

#3 Virat Kohli

The former Indian skipper is known for producing his best when under pressure. The plot is all set for Sunday's encounter after he was dismissed cheaply by Shaheen Afridi while trying to play an away delivery in the last game.

After a below-par outing on September 2, Virat Kohli will be desperate to get on top of the Pakistan pacers this time round. This is when the former No.1-ranked batter is at his absolute best. It will also be a perfect platform for him to get into the groove for the 50-over showpiece event scheduled to commence next month.

Kohli also has a decent record against the arch-rivals. He averages 45 against the Men in Green, scoring 540 runs in 14 matches, including two centuries and as many fifties.