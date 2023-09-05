Asia Cup 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan (Updated) ft. Hashmatullah Shahidi and Matheesha Pathirana

In the sixth match of Asia Cup 2023, Sri Lanka emerged victorious over Afghanistan in a thrilling game to grab their place in the Super Fours. The match was played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

After electing to bat first, the Sri Lankan openers posted a 63-run partnership but couldn't go on. After the dismissal of openers, Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka put on a solid 102-run partnership.

Mendis dazzled with a brilliant display, smacking 92 runs off 84 balls with six fours and three towering sixes. At one stage, Lankans seemed destined for a subpar total, having lost seven wickets for 227 runs.

However, Dunith Wellalage's unbeaten 33 runs and Maheesh Theekshana’s 28 propelled Sri Lanka to 291/8 in 50 overs. Gulbadin Naib emerged as the standout bowler for Afghanistan, scalping four crucial wickets.

Afghanistan needed to chase down the target within 37.1 overs to progress to the Super Fours stage.

They got off to a poor start, losing the first three wickets for 50 runs in 8.1 overs. Despite the early struggles, Afghanistan recovered quickly thanks to Mohammad Nabi, who used his bat like a swinging door, smacking 65 off 32.

Later, Shahidi also smacked a confidence-boosting fifty-plus score. Late fireworks from Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran and Rashid Khan rocketed Afghanistan to 289 all out in 37.4 overs, with them losing by just two runs after giving it a mighty go.

Asia Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Bangladesh batter Najmul Hossain Shanto continues to hold the top spot on the batting chart with 193 runs from two innings. Pakistan captain Babar Azam is still on second with 151 runs.

Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz is in the the third position with 117 runs from two innings. Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi and Pakistan finisher Iftikhar Ahmed occupy the fourth and fifth ranks, with 110 and 109 runs, respectively.

Lankan batters Asalanka and Mendis occupied sixth and seventh positions with 98 and 97 runs, respectively.

Asia Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Asia Cup 2023 Most Wickets

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi continues to top the bowling ranks, having scalped six wickets from two innings. Haris Rauf is on second, with five wickets to his name

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed's five wickets has helped him to the third spot

Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana has also picked up five wickets and is now on fourth.

Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib showcased his bowling prowess, bagging a four-wicket haul over Sri Lanka to occupy the fifth spot with five wickets.