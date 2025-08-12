3 Indian players who were part of T20I series against England but might not be picked for Asia Cup 2025

Following the Test tour of England, India's next international assignment will be the Asia Cup 2025 T20 tournament, which will be played in the UAE from September 9 to September 28. The Men in Blue are the defending champions in the Asia Cup. With eight titles, they have also won the tournament most times.

Ad

Team India have been placed in Group A for Asia Cup 2025. Pakistan, hosts UAE and Oman are the other three sides in their group. The Men in Blue will kick off their campaign with a match against UAE on September 10 in Dubai. They will take on arch-rivals Pakistan at the same venue on September 14. Team India's third group clash will be against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

The Men in Blue's previous T20I assignment was against England at home, which was played from January 22 to February 2. The hosts won the five-match series by a comprehensive 4-1. Here's a look at three Indian players who were part of the T20Is against England, but might not be picked in the Asia Cup 2025 squad.

Ad

Trending

#1 Mohammad Shami

There is plenty of uncertainty over senior pacer Mohammad Shami's international future in the wake of his constant injury and fitness issues. While there is no doubt about his quality, there is still no clarity about how fit he is to make a comeback.

Shami (34) played two matches during the T20I series against England earlier this year. The right-arm pacer went wicketless in Rajkot, but registered figures of 3-25 in the fifth T20I at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Shami also played the 2025 Champions Trophy. And, while he picked up a five-fer against Bangladesh, he proved very expensive in the final, conceding 74 runs in nine overs.

Ad

Shami has been picked in the East Zone squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy, which will be played from August 28 to September 15. However, with India looking to build a squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup, the veteran pacer might not be picked for Asia Cup 2025 if he is not in the scheme of things.

#2 Nitish Kumar Reddy

Batting all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy featured in the first T20I against England played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. He did not get a chance to bat or bowl and was ruled out of the remaining matches due to a side strain. He then played the Birmingham and Lord's Tests during the tour of England before being ruled out due to an injury in his left knee.

Ad

The 22-year-old is currently undergoing his rehabilitation process at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. As per a report in Telegraph India, the all-rounder's rehab is going well, but as a per BCCI source a clear picture over his availability for Asia Cup 2025 will only emerge next week.

With almost a month left for Team India's first Asia Cup 2205 match, Reddy might recover fully, but it could be touch and go as well. The Andhra youngster has so far featured in four T20Is and has scored 90 runs at a strike rate of 180, with a best of 74. With his medium pace, Reddy has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 7.88.

Ad

#3 Ramandeep Singh

Ramandeep Singh was added to India's squad for the T20I series against England after Rinku Singh experienced lower-back spasms while fielding in the first match of the series. The 28-year-old, however, did not play any of the matches in the series against England as he was picked more as a cover.

Ramandeep has played two T20Is for India so far, both of them during the tour of South Africa late last year. He scored 15 off six on his debut in Centurion. In the fourth T20I in Johannesburg, Ramandeep did not get a chance to bat. He, however, registered figures of 1-42 from 3.2 overs with his medium pace.

Considering the close tussle for places in Team India's squad for Asia Cup 2025, Ramandeep is unlikely to get a look in, although he has a decent T20 record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news