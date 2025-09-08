Asia Cup 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, venues, live-streaming details - all you need to know 

Asia Cup 2025 will be played in the UAE from September 9 to September 28. The T20 tournament will features eight teams, divided into two groups of four each. India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman are in Group A, while Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Hong Kong are in Group B.

Twelve matches will be played in the group stage and the top two teams from the two groups will progress to the Super Four round. After six matches in the Super Four round, the top two sides will clash in the Asia Cup 2025 final.

Team India are the defending champions in the Asia Cup. They won the previous edition in 2023, which was held in the ODI format. The Men in Blue are also the most successful team in the Asia Cup, having won the title as many as eight times.

Asia Cup 2025 schedule with venues and IST timings

Below is the full Asia Cup 2025 schedule with venues and timings in IST.

September 9: Match 1 - Afghanistan vs Hong Kong, Group B, Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi (8:00 PM)

September 10: Match 2 - India vs United Arab Emirates, Group A, Dubai International Cricket Stadium (8:00 PM)

September 11: Match 3, Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Group B, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi (8:00 PM)

September 12: Match 4, Pakistan vs Oman, 4th Match, Group A, Dubai International Cricket Stadium (8:00 PM)

September 13: Match 5, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Group B, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi (8:00 PM)

September 14: Match 6, India vs Pakistan, Group A, Dubai International Cricket Stadium (8:00 PM)

September 15: Match 7, United Arab Emirates vs Oman, Group A Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi (5:30 PM)

September 15: Match 8, Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong, Group B, Dubai International Cricket Stadium (8:00 PM)

September 16: Match 9, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Group B, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi (8:00 PM)

September 17: Match 10, Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates, Group A, Dubai International Cricket Stadium (8:00 PM)

September 18: Match 11, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Group B, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi (8:00 PM)

September 19: Match 12, India vs Oman, Group A, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi (8:00 PM)

Super Four Round

September 20: Match 1 (B1 v B2), Dubai International Cricket Stadium (8:00 PM)

September 21: Match 2 (A1 v A2), Dubai International Cricket Stadium (8:00 PM)

September 23: Match 3 (A2 v B1), Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi (8:00 PM)

September 24: Match 4 (A1 v B2), Dubai International Cricket Stadium (8:00 PM)

September 25: Match 5 (A2 v B2), Dubai International Cricket Stadium (8:00 PM)

September 26: Match 6 (A1 v B1), Dubai International Cricket Stadium (8:00 PM)

September 28: Final, Dubai International Cricket Stadium (8:00 PM)

Asia Cup 2025: Live telecast and live streaming details

In India, the live telecast of Asia Cup 2025 will be available on Sony Sports network channels. Also, the live streaming of the T20 tournament can be followed on the Sony Liv app and the website.

Asia Cup 2025 squads

Below is the full list of all eight squads for Asia Cup 2025.

Group A

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harshit Rana

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (wk), Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Sufyan Moqim

UAE: Muhammad Waseem (c), Ethan D' Souza, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Haider Ali, Alishan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Zohaib, Rohid Khan, Rahul Chopra (wk), Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Saghir Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Mohammed Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Ashish Odedera, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla, Sufyan Yousuf, Aryan Bisht, Karan Sonavale, Faisal Shah, Aamir Kaleem, Zikriya Islam, Hassnain Ali Shah, Shakeel Ahmad, Samay Shrivastava, Nadeem Khan, Muhammed Imran

Group B

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Kamil Mishara, Chamika Karunaratne

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c), Shamim Hossain, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Saif Hassan, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan (wk), Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Rashid Khan (c), Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Farid Malik

Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali (wk), Martin Coetzee, Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Anshuman Rath (wk), Kalhan Marc Challu, Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif (wk), Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Anas Khan, Ehsan Khan, Kinchit Shah, Adil Mehmood, Haroon Arshad, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Ayush Ashish Shukla

