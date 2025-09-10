Asia Cup 2025 weather update: Dubai weather report for September 10 for India vs UAE match

Team India will take on UAE in match number two of Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, September 10. The T20 tournament began with a Group B clash between Afghanistan and Hong Kong at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Afghanistan thumped Hong Kong by 94 runs in a one-sided contest.

The Men in Blue are placed in Group A for Asia Cup 2025. Apart from India and hosts UAE, Pakistan and Oman are also part of Group A. Team India will be led by Suryakumar Yadav, while UAE will be captained by Muhammad Waseem. The two sides have met only once in T20Is. India beat UAE by nine wickets in the 2016 Asia Cup clash that was held in Mirpur.

Team India are the defending champions in the Asia Cup. They won the previous edition, which was held in the ODI format in 2023, by thumping Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the final at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Men in Blue are also overwhelming favorites to win the ongoing edition.

Dubai weather forecast for India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match on September 10

The India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 match will begin at 6:30 PM local time. Looking at the evening weather forecast in Dubai for the game on Wednesday, AccuWeather states that conditions will be clear and warm, with the temperature expected to be around 34 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation during this phase is zero percent, while the humidity level is likely to be 50 percent.

As for the night weather temperature in Dubai for the India vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Group A match, AccuWeather's prediction says that it will remain clear and very warm, with the temperature likely to fall slightly to 31 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation remains at zero percent during this phase as well.

While the Asia Cup 2025 match will begin in the evening, there are no chances of rain in the day time as well in the build-up to the clash. Fans can thus expect an uninterrupted game, but the humidity level might impact players to some extent.

