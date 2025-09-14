Asia Cup 2025 weather update: Dubai weather report for September 14 for India vs Pakistan match

Having hammered hosts UAE by nine wickets in their opening Asia Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Team India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan in their second match of the T20 tournament. The Group A game will also be played in Dubai on Sunday, September 14. At the same venue, Pakistan also won their opening game of the competition against Oman by 93 runs

Team India fielded first after winning the toss in the game against UAE and bowled out the opposition for 57 in 13.1 overs. Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav stood out with figures of 4-7 from 2.1 overs. Medium pacer Shivam Dube also impressed with 3-4, while three other bowlers claimed one wicket each. In the chase, the Men in Blue cantered home in 4.3 overs - their fastest T20I chase by overs.

India did not pick frontline left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh in the playing XI for the match against UAE. Hardik Pandya opened the innings with Jasprit Bumrah, while the Men in Blue played with three spinners and Dube as the sixth bowling option. It remains to be seen if India stick to the same combination for the Pakistan clash.

Dubai weather forecast for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match on September 14

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Group A match in Dubai will begin at 6:30 PM local time (8:00 PM IST) on Sunday, September 14. Looking at the evening weather forecast in Dubai for the game, AccuWeather states that it will be clear and warm in the evening, with the temperature around 32 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is one percent, while humidity level would be 49 percent.

Shifting focus to the night weather conditions in Dubai for the India vs Pakistan Group A match, AccuWeather predicts that it would be clear and very warm. The temperature is likely to fall slightly to 32 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation during this phase remains at one percent.

The day weather conditions in Dubai on September 14 also do not predict any rain. As per the forecast, it is likely to be hot in the day, with the temperature nearly touching 40 degree Celsius. In short, cricket fans can expect another Asia Cup 2025 match uninterrupted by the weather.

