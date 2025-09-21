Asia Cup 2025 weather update: Dubai weather report for September 21 for India vs Pakistan Super 4 match

Team India will be up against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 21. When the two sides met in the group stage, the Men in Blue hammered Pakistan by seven wickets. Suryakumar Yadav and co. will begin Sunday's clash too as favorites.

India have been absolutely dominant in Asia Cup 2025 so far. They began their campaign with a nine-wicket hammering of hosts UAE in Dubai before getting the better of Pakistan. They experimented quite a bit in their last group match against Oman in Abu Dhabi. As a result, they registered an unconvincing 21-run win. However, one should not read too much into that performance.

The Men in Blue rested Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy for the Oman clash. Both the key bowlers should be back for the Super 4 match against Pakistan. Kuldeep Yadav and Abhishek Sharma have been in fine form with ball and bat respectively. However, India would be forced to make a change for the game in case injured all-rounder Axar Patel does not recover in time.

Dubai weather forecast for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match on September 21

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match to be played in Dubai on Sunday will begin at 6:30 PM local time [8:00 PM IST]. Looking at the evening weather conditions in Dubai for the game, AccuWeather states that it will be clear and warm, with the temperature around 34 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is zero percent, while the humidity level is likely to be 53 percent.

As for the night temperature in Dubai for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash, AccuWeather predicts that it will be clear and very warm, with the temperature falling to 31 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation during this phase remains at zero percent. There is no prediction for rain during the day time as well. Conditions are expected to be very warm with hazy sunshine.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

