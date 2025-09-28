Asia Cup 2025 weather update: Dubai weather report for September 28 for India vs Pakistan Final

Team India will face Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 28. The Men in Blue are undefeated in the tournament and will begin the final as favorites. On the other hand, Pakistan's two losses in the tournament have come against India.

India beat Pakistan by seven wickets when the sides clashed in the group game. When they met in the Super 4 round a week later, the Men in Blue again got the better of Pakistan by six wickets. Team India will be keen to continue their excellent run in the T20 tournament and clinch yet another Asia Cup crown.

Opener Abhishek Sharma and left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav have been India's standout performers in the T20 event. Abhishek has 309 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 204.64 and has hit half-centuries in his last three innings. Kuldeep is the tournament's leading wicket-taker, with 13 wickets, averaging 9.85.

Dubai weather forecast for India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Final on September 28

The weather has not played spoilsport in any of the matches in Asia Cup 2025 so far and the final is also not likely to be affected by any interruptions. Players, though, will have to tackle the humidity factor.

The India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 final will begin at 6:30 PM local time [8:00 PM IST/ 2:30 PM GMT]. As per AccuWeather, the evening forecast in Dubai for Sunday states that conditions will be clear and warm, with the temperature around 32 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation is zero percent, while the humidity is likely to be around 60 percent.

Looking at the night weather forecast in Dubai for the Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan, AccuWeather states that it will remain clear and very warm, with the temperature falling slightly to 29 degree Celsius. The probability of precipitation remains nil. There is no prediction for rain during the daytime as well, with conditions expected to be very warm, with hazy sunshine.

