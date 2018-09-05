Asia Cup 2018: Facts & Figures

Nilanjan Sen FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 813 // 05 Sep 2018, 11:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

India have won six Asia Cup titles - the most by any side

With the 14th edition of the Asia Cup just around the corner, let us take a look at some of the facts & figures from the previous Asia Cup tournaments.

• The first Asia Cup was organised in 1984. The tournament was hosted by UAE. India, Sri Lanka & Pakistan were the participating teams.

• 13 Asia Cups have been played till date, with India winning the maximum number of titles – six, followed by Sri Lanka who have won it 5 times. Pakistan has won the tournament twice.

• Bangladesh have hosted the maximum number of Asia Cups – 5

• Till 2014, it was played in the 50 overs format. But in 2015 it was decided that henceforth the format would be alternately rotated between ODI & T20.

• 2016 was the first time the tournament was played in a T20 format.

• Sri Lanka are the only team to play in all the 13 editions of the tournament. India, Pakistan & Bangladesh have appeared in the tournament 12 times each. Other Asian teams to play in the tournament are UAE (thrice), Hong Kong (twice) & Afghanistan (once).

• Sanath Jayasuriya of Sri Lanka is the tournament’s leading run scorer with 1196 runs from 25 matches.

• Muttiah Muralitharan of Sri Lanka is the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 30 wickets from 24 matches.

• Sanath Jayasuriya also holds the record the most runs scored in a single edition – 378 runs scored in 2008.

• Ajantha Mendis of Sri Lanka holds the record for the most wickets taken in a single edition – 17 wickets in 2008.

• Virat Kohli’s 183 vs Pakistan in 2012 is the tournament’s highest individual score.

• Sanath Jayasuriya has scored the maximum number of centuries in the tournament – 6.

• The first wicket partnership of 224 runs between Mohd. Hafeez & Nasir Jamshed of Pakistan vs India in 2012, is the record for the highest partnership in the tournament.

• 6/13 by Ajantha Mendis vs India in 2008, is the best bowling performance in Asia Cup.

• Lasith Malinga of Sri Lanka holds the record for the most 5 wicket hauls in an innings – 3.

• 36 dismissals (27 caught, 9 stumpings) by Kumar Sangakkara is the highest by any wicketkeeper in the tournament.

• The record for most number of catches in Asia Cup is held by Mahela Jayawardene – 15.

• 385/7 by Pakistan against Bangladesh in 2010 is the highest team score in Asia Cup.

• Bangladesh’s 87 all out against Pakistan in 2000 is the lowest team score of the tournament.

• Mohd. Azharuddin & Marvan Attapattu are the only two players who have got 2 Man of the Match award in the final of the tournament.

The 2018 edition of the Asia Cup will be held in UAE and will be played in the 50 overs format. It will be a six-team tournament with comprising of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan. The sixth team will be the winner of the Asia Cup qualifiers being held in Malaysia.

The six teams will be divided into two groups of three. The top two teams from each group will advance to the next round, called Super Four. In the Super Four stage, each team will play each other once, with the top two teams advancing to the Finals.