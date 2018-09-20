Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup- India vs Pakistan: Five things we learned from the match

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
20 Sep 2018

India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy Final

The most anticipated clash between the two neighbors, India and Pakistan, took place today at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the UAE, and ended up in a one-sided victory for the Indian team. While the bout was inconsequential for the qualification purpose, it was a prestigious affair, nevertheless.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan lost both their openers within the first five overs as Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck twice. Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik tried salvaging the team situation but Kuldeep Yadav altered the course of the game with his wrist-spin magic.

The rest of the Pakistani batting unit had no answers to the low-trajectory spin of Kedar Jadhav and the remaining Indian bowling attack combined to skittle Pakistan for only 162 all out. Kumar and Jadhav picked three wickets each.

India's openers started the chase with caution and soon stepped up the run-rate to gain a comfortable position. Captain Rohit Sharma scored a scintillating fifty while Shikhar Dhawan played a supporting hand. Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik then steered India to an eight-wicket win. Here are five things we learned from the marquee clash. 

#1 Pakistan’s over-reliance on their openers

<p>

In the last twelve months, Pakistan’s highest run-getter has been opener Fakhar Zaman. He has amassed 837 runs in 16 matches at an astounding batting average of 69.75. His opening partner Imam-ul-Haq is the third on the list with an equally impressive average of 66.22 in 11 matches. 

At the top, the pair of Zaman and ul-Haq has produced four opening partnerships exceeding 100 runs, one of which is gigantic 304 run stand against Zimbabwe earlier this year. Apart from Babar Azam at number three, no other Pakistani batsman has managed consistency, hence exerting pressure on the top-order.

In today’s encounter against India, Pakistan lost both their openers to Bhuvneshwar Kumar within first five overs. The poor start dented Pakistan’s plans, and the frequent loss of wickets carried them as far as 162 runs only. The green nation will need its middle-order to stand up and deliver.

