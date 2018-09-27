Asia Cup 2018: Injured Shakib Al Hasan to miss final against India

Shakib played the Asia Cup through injury

Finalists Bangladesh will be without their legendary all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for the final of the Asia Cup 2018 against India, scheduled to be played at Dubai International Stadium on September 28.

This has come after a major blow of Tamim Iqbal missing the entire Asia Cup tournament.

Shakib Al Hasan will miss the #AsiaCup18 final after an old injury flared up again.



How much will 🇧🇩 miss him?





Shakib-al-Hasan, the No.1-ranked all-rounder in Tests and one-day internationals, also missed the virtual semi-final against Pakistan, which Bangladesh won by 37 runs thanks to the brilliant 99 run knock by Mushfiqur and a daring bowling show put up by the entire team.

He has hurt his right hand's middle finger that he recovered just before the Asia Cup.

Bangladesh are in the Asia Cup final!



Mustafizur ends with a fixture-best 4/43 as Pakistan finish on 202/9, losing by 37 runs.



Bangladesh will face India on Friday with the Asia Cup title on the line.

Bangladesh were already missing their star opener Tamim Iqbal because of a left-hand fracture sustained in the first game and Shakib’s exit would be a huge blow to them ahead of the final clash.

If the Bangladesh Cricket Board [BCB] is to be believed, Shakib will be out of action for four to six weeks, ruling him out of the upcoming Zimbabwe series as well. Bangladesh team manager, Khaled Mahmud, has told media persons that Shakib had been unable to hold his bat owing to the pain.

“The pain had increased over the last few days and the physio tried his best to get him on the field, but the pain was too much,” added Akram Khan, BCB Cricket Operations Chairman. “I would like to thank Shakib for playing [the first four matches] with the pain he had."

Shakib, who played the Asia Cup despite an injury, had a terrible campaign with ball and bat. Shakib managed to amass just 49 runs in four Asia Cup innings.

He might have just missed out on a century, but Mushiqur Rahim still claimed the Player of the Match award and also helped Bangladesh claim a place in the Asia Cup final.

India, who have maintained their brilliant show in the Asia Cup, will face upbeat Bangladesh in pursuit to lift the cup for the second consecutive time.