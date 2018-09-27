Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup 2018: Injured Shakib Al Hasan to miss final against India 

Ayush Verma
CONTRIBUTOR
News
92   //    27 Sep 2018, 12:32 IST

India v Bangladesh: Group B - 2011 ICC World Cup
Shakib played the Asia Cup through injury

Finalists Bangladesh will be without their legendary all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for the final of the Asia Cup 2018 against India, scheduled to be played at Dubai International Stadium on September 28.

This has come after a major blow of Tamim Iqbal missing the entire Asia Cup tournament.

Shakib-al-Hasan, the No.1-ranked all-rounder in Tests and one-day internationals, also missed the virtual semi-final against Pakistan, which Bangladesh won by 37 runs thanks to the brilliant 99 run knock by Mushfiqur and a daring bowling show put up by the entire team.

He has hurt his right hand's middle finger that he recovered just before the Asia Cup.

Bangladesh were already missing their star opener Tamim Iqbal because of a left-hand fracture sustained in the first game and Shakib’s exit would be a huge blow to them ahead of the final clash.

If the Bangladesh Cricket Board [BCB] is to be believed, Shakib will be out of action for four to six weeks, ruling him out of the upcoming Zimbabwe series as well. Bangladesh team manager, Khaled Mahmud, has told media persons that Shakib had been unable to hold his bat owing to the pain.

“The pain had increased over the last few days and the physio tried his best to get him on the field, but the pain was too much,” added Akram Khan, BCB Cricket Operations Chairman. “I would like to thank Shakib for playing [the first four matches] with the pain he had."

Shakib, who played the Asia Cup despite an injury, had a terrible campaign with ball and bat. Shakib managed to amass just 49 runs in four Asia Cup innings. 

India, who have maintained their brilliant show in the Asia Cup, will face upbeat Bangladesh in pursuit to lift the cup for the second consecutive time.

Asia Cup 2018 Bangladesh Cricket Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Shakib Al Hasan
Ayush Verma
CONTRIBUTOR
