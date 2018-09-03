Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: Squad & Key Players - Sri Lanka

Shiva Raghuram
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
762   //    03 Sep 2018, 23:10 IST

Pakistan v Sri Lanka - ODI
Sri Lanka's batting mainstay

Definitely not considered the favourites to win the trophy and certainly fallen from grace, the current Sri Lankan team doesn't have an ace player or a match winner to single-handedly win games for them.

They are not even considered to top their group, which also has Bangladesh and Afghanistan, a team which has come leaps and bounds to pose a challenge to any team on their day.

Gone are the days when Jayasuriya would force bowlers to change their lengths by smacking a length ball outside the off stump over square leg for six or when Sangakkara would play a classic cover drive to inspire his team!

This is a team which has been rebuilding for quite some time now. Hathurasingha has been very clear in his approach though. In order for this team to punch above their weight, they should not feel the weight. His attempts to instil fearlessness in his players have paid dividends to some extent, though not fully.

Below are the players to look out for in the series, who could play a pivotal role in the team's success in the series.

Dinesh Chandimal

Having been mentored by Sangakkara, the right-handed stroke-maker, along with Lahiru Thiramanne, was hailed as the next batting mainstay in the team, post the Sanga-Mahela era. Even though he has not lived up to those lofty expectations, he is still the team's most technically gifted player, with ability to produce counter-attacking cricket, as displayed in the Test series against Pakistan in UAE, leading the team to a series win, incidentally becoming the only team to beat Pakistan in a Test series in UAE.

Returning from a ban he had received over the ball-tampering scandal, he would provide much-required balance in the middle-order with Mathews clearly having been assigned the role of an anchor in the team.

Akila Dhananjaya

Having made his debut at the age of 18, Akila Dhananjaya is definitely poised to be the bowling mainstay of the Sri Lankan team with assuring displays of handling the responsibilities of a frontline spinner. The spinner bagged 14 wickets in the recently concluded five-match series against South Africa, claiming six wickets in the final ODI and bamboozling the South African batsmen for a paltry total of 121.

Possessing a classic leg-spinner, a carrom ball, and a splendid googly up his sleeve, Akila Dhananjaya is definitely a key player in this squad, not just for this tournament.

Pakistan v Sri Lanka - ODI
One for the future

Kusal Mendis

A stroke-maker at the top of the order, Kusal Mendis' aggression and ability to handle both the spinners and pacers with ease makes him an invaluable addition to the team. Often being required to come in to bat very early in the innings (Sri Lankan openers are not the best in the world!), his ability play the short ball is invaluable, as is his ability to clear the infield at will, especially in the powerplay overs.

Even though his aggression has also led to his downfall on quite a few occasions, Hathurasingha's attempts to allow his players to play with freedom augurs well with his natural instincts and if given the license, he could definitely be a handful for the opposition bowlers to handle.

India v Sri Lanka - ICC Champions Trophy
Kusal Mendis

Dushmantha Chameera

The only Sri Lankan bowler currently able to clock speeds of over 140kmph consistently, Chameera always bends his back to generate the extra yard of pace. In fact, he quite literally bends his back so much that a stress fracture in his lower back has kept him out of the game for quite some time. This is the same injury that had kept him out of IPL as well, having been purchased by Rajasthan Royals ( for a not-so-bad 50L!).

Whether he would be picked in the playing XI or not is a different question altogether, as he last played an ODI in January 2018. Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, and Lasith Malinga are the other pacers in the squad and Suranga Lakmal is a certain starter in the playing XI. With Lasith Malinga also being recalled into the squad after a while, the old warhorse would be raring to go and it would be interesting to see team management's thought process regarding the selection of the playing XI.

They are known to accommodate two spinners into the squad and UAE provides them all the more reasons to continue the trend.

Sri Lanka squad: Angelo Mathews (Captain), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dhanajaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dilruwan Perera, Amila Aponso, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera and Lasith Malinga.

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Sri Lanka Cricket Dinesh Chandimal Akila Dananjaya
Shiva Raghuram
CONTRIBUTOR
An ardent fan of cricket and Team India. Amateur writer, wanting to share my views on the game. Just the feeling of watching a classic test match gives a kick like nothing can!
Lasith Malinga returns to Sri Lanka squad for Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
No Kohli for Asia Cup, Bangladesh star banned and more -...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup winners over the years
RELATED STORY
Afghanistan squad for the 2018 Asia Cup announced
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 Key Players for Bangladesh
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh Asia Cup 2018 squad announced
RELATED STORY
Indian squad for Asia Cup announced
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Why Afghanistan might surprise everyone
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Top 5 batsmen to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Can Sri Lanka thrive on overseas challenges?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep, 11:30 AM
Pakistan
TBC
PAK VS TBA preview
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
TBC
IND VS TBA preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us