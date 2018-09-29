Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Asia Cup XI that could beat the Champions India

Kartik Bansal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.03K   //    29 Sep 2018, 22:35 IST

Image result for mortaza pumped up

A game that went down the wire was worthy of a final as India held its nerves to emerge victorious for the record seventh time in the history of the tournament. Bangladeshi tigers once again fell short of what could have been their first title at the International level.

The Men in Blue had a dominating run throughout the tournament except for few hiccups against Hong Kong and Afghanistan. In both the games, the Indian team was drawn in deep waters before someone stood tall to inspire a comeback.

India's formidable bowling attack was found in trouble in the first game against Hong Kong and even the batting line-up was tested in the Super Four game against Afghanistan.

Let's take a look at the Asia Cup XI that could have gone past the intimidating Indian side.

#1 Openers

Image result for Mohammad Shahzad vs India

Against a top quality side like India, the opposition must possess a fine balance in their opening pair. The duo of Mohammad Shahzad and Imam ul-haq will be the perfect combination to open the innings.

Mohammad Shahzad

Someone like Shahzad can tonk the ball hard and can go after the bowlers to accumulate runs at a brisk pace to exploit initial overs to the full of its advantage for his team. His knock of 124 against the Indians in their final match was a display of some spectacular hitting.

Imam-ul-haq

Imam can play the second fiddle to the Afghani batsman to rotate the strike and keep the scoreboard ticking. The Southpaw has shown the determination to play long innings and stay till the end to help the team's cause. They both will complement each other well to lay the foundation for a huge score in the reckoning.

