Asian Games 2023 Men’s Cricket, Maldives vs Nepal: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Maldives and Nepal are all set to lock horns in the seventh match of the Asian Games 2023 Men’s Cricket event. The Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou will host this clash on Sunday, October 1.

Maldives, captained by Hussain Sadhin, are currently placed second in the table with two points and a net run rate of +6.300. They defeated Mongolia by nine wickets in their opening match.

After opting to field first, Maldives restricted Mongolia to 60 for nine in 20 overs. Azin Rafeeq was the pick of the bowlers after he took three wickets. Maldives chased down the target with 13.2 overs to spare.

Nepal, led by Rohit Paudel, on the other hand, went on a record-breaking spree in their opening match against Mongolia. After being put in to bat first, they scored 314 for the loss of three wickets.

Kushal Malla broke the record for the fastest hundred in T20Is. Dipendra Singh Airee scored a half-century off nine balls. Nepal registered the highest T20I score of 314 and the biggest win in the format, by 273 runs.

Maldives vs Nepal Match Details

Match: Maldives vs Nepal, Match No.7, Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket

Date and Time: October 1, 2023, 06:30 am IST

Venue: Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou

Maldives vs Nepal Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Hangzhou has been an excellent one for the batters. Teams should opt to bat first after winning the toss.

Maldives vs Nepal Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Hangzhou. Temperatures will be around the 19-degree Celsius mark.

Maldives vs Nepal Probable XIs

Maldives

Nazwan Ismail, Fareed Shius (wk), Muawiyath Ghanee, Hussain Sadhin (c), Ismail Ali, Mohamed Miuvan, Naseer Naail Ismail, Azin Rafeeq, Hassan Rasheed, Rasheed Rassam, Ryan Tholal

Nepal

Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Malla, Kushal Bhurtel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sundeep Jora, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Abinash Bohara, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane

Maldives vs Nepal Match Prediction

Nepal will go into the match as favourites, given how they played against Mongolia. Maldives will be high on confidence, but may find it tough to beat Nepal.

Prediction: Nepal to win the match.

Maldives vs Nepal Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Sony LIV (Not Confirmed)

