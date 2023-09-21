Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket, Bangladesh vs Hong Kong: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh and Hong Kong are all set to lock horns in the fourth quarterfinal of the Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket. The Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou will be hosting this clash on Friday, September 22.

Bangladesh have a strong squad at their disposal for the tournament. Nigar Sultana Joty remains their top batter and she needs to lead the Tigresses from the front in the championship.

Marufa Akter, who is a fan of Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, has impressed with her raw pace. The focus will also be on Fargana Hoque Pinky, who recently scored a hundred against Harmanpreet Kaur’s India.

Bangladesh also have a strong bowling attack, comprising Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, and Nahida Akter. The likes of Ritu Moni and Lata Mondal are experienced as well.

Hong Kong, led by Kary Chan, started their Asian Games campaign with a 22-run defeat against Malaysia. However, they made amends by beating Mongolia by 180 runs in the Qualifier – Quarterfinal.

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong: Match details

Match: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, 4th Quarterfinal, Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket

Date and Time: September 22, 2023, 11:30 am IST

Venue: Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong: Pitch report

The pitch in Hangzhou has been a decent one for the batters so far. Teams should bat first after winning the toss.

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong: Weather forecast

There is a high chance that the match may be called off due to rain as there is a chance of heavy rain throughout the day.

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong: Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Shamima Sultana (wk), Shobhana Mostary, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Nigar Sultana Joty (C), Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun

Hong Kong

Bella Poon, Emma Lai, Natasha Miles, Betty Chan, Kary Chan (c), Charlotte Chan, Hiu Ying Lemon Cheung (wk), Cindy Ho, Maryam Bibi, Alison Siu, Yee Shan To

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong: Match prediction

Bangladesh will go into the match as favourites without a doubt. Hong Kong need to fight hard to give their opponents a run for their money.

Prediction: Bangladesh to win the match.

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong: Live streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

