Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report and Weather Forecast

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are all set to lock horns in the second semi-final of the Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket. The Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou will be hosting this clash on Sunday, September 24.

Pakistan, captained by Nida Dar, made their way through to the semi-final after their quarterfinal against Indonesia had to be abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Pakistan, however, will be looking to put their best foot forward and assure themselves of a medal by beating Sri Lanka. The likes of Dar, Muneeba Ali, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, and Nashra Sandhu are expected to play key roles.

Sri Lanka, captained by veteran Chamari Athapaththu, on the other hand, will be high on confidence. After doing well against England in the bilateral series, they beat Thailand by eight wickets in the Asian Games quarterfinal.

Having opted to field first, they restricted Thailand to 78 for seven in 15 overs. Thereafter, Sri Lanka chased down the target with 25 balls left in their innings.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, 2nd semi-final, Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket

Date and Time: September 24, 2023, 11:30 am IST

Venue: Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Hangzhou is expected to be an excellent one for the batters. Teams should field first after winning the toss.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast

Playing conditions are expected to be pleasant on Sunday. There is a seven percent chance of rain, but the heavens are unlikely to open up.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

Pakistan

Muneeba Ali (WK), Sidra Ameen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar (C), Sadaf Shamas, Diana Baig, Aliya Riaz, Nashra Sandhu, Umm-e-Hani, Sadia Iqbal

Sri Lanka

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Inoka Ranaweera, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoshi Priyadharshani

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are equally matched. Both teams have strong batting lineups and the chasing team should come up trumps.

Prediction: The team batting second to win the match.

