Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket, Sri Lanka vs Thailand: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Sri Lanka and Thailand will lock horns in the third quarterfinal of the 2023 Asian Games in women’s cricket event. The Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou will host the clash on Friday, September 22.

Sri Lanka will be captained by Chamari Athapaththu, who was exceptional in the recent T20I series against England. She has been an asset for her team across formats for over a decade now.

Udeshika Prabodhani and Inoka Ranaweera are expected to play key roles for Sri Lanka with the ball. Nilakshi de Silva has plenty of experience and she needs to bring all of it to the fore.

Vishmi Gunaratne has come up the ranks in the last few months since taking part in the U19 T20 World Cup. She is most likely to open the batting with Athapaththu.

Thailand have shown promise over the years. Led by Naruemol Chaiwai, they will be looking to put in a strong show against Sri Lanka. Natthakan Chantham is one of the players active in T20 leagues across the globe.

Sri Lanka vs Thailand Match Details

Match: Sri Lanka vs Thailand, 3rd Quarterfinal, Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket

Date and Time: September 22, 2023, 06:30am IST

Venue: Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou

Sri Lanka vs Thailand Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Hangzhou has been excellent for batting until now in the tournament. Teams should opt to bat first after winning the toss.

Sri Lanka vs Thailand Weather Forecast

There is a chance of rain from 7 am to 12 pm. Hence, it would not be a surprise if the match gets called off.

Sri Lanka vs Thailand Probable XIs

Sri Lanka

Chamari Athapaththu (C), Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Anushka Sanjeewani (WK), Nilaksi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya.

Thailand

Natthakan Chantham, Sornnarin Tippoch, Kanyakorn Bunthansen, Naruemol Chaiwai (C), Phannita Maya, Chanida Sutthiruang, Nannapat Koncharoenkai, Nattaya Boochatham, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Sunida Chatutongrattana, Thipatcha Putthawong.

Sri Lanka vs Thailand Match Prediction

Sri Lanka will go into the match as firm favorites. Not only are they more experienced than Thailand, they will also be high on confidence after their tour of England.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win the match.

Sri Lanka vs Thailand Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

Poll : Chamari Athapaththu to score a half-century? Yes No 0 votes