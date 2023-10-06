Asian Games Men’s T20I 2023, Bangladesh vs Pakistan: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Pakistan and Afghanistan are all set to lock horns in the third-place playoff of the Asian Games Men’s T20I 2023. The Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou will host this clash on Saturday, October 7.

Pakistan and Bangladesh did not have memorable outings on Friday. The Men in Green, led by Qasim Akram, lost to Gulbadin Naib’s Afghanistan by four wickets. After being put in to bat first, they were bowled out for 115 in 18 overs.

The Pakistan bowlers fought hard to keep the team in the hunt. However, Gulbadin’s late cameo of 26 runs off 19 balls handed Pakistan a defeat in the second semi-final of the day.

Bangladesh, led by Saif Hassan, on the other hand, had a terrible day against India in the first semi-final of the day. They lost by nine wickets and were outplayed in all three departments.

After being asked to bat first, Bangladesh were restricted to 96 for the loss of nine wickets. Later, Ripon Mondal picked up the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal, but Tilak Varma and Ruturaj Gaikwad took India past the finish line.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs Pakistan, 3rd place playoff, Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket

Date and Time: October 7, 2023, 06:30 am IST

Venue: Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue in Hangzhou has gotten tougher to bat first. The bowlers are likely to get a lot of help from the surface.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. The temperature will be around the 20 degrees Celsius mark in Hangzhou.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Probable XIs

Bangladesh

Parvez Hossain Emon, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Saif Hassan (c), Afif Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Jaker Ali (wk), Rakibul Hasan, Hasan Murad, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Ripon Mondol.

Pakistan

Omair Yousuf, Mirza Tahir Baig, Rohail Nazir (wk), Haider Ali, Qasim Akram (c), Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Arafat Minhas, Aamer Jamal, Sufiyan Muqeem, Usman Qadir.

Bangladesh vs Pakistan Match Prediction

The pitch in Hangzhou is only going to get tough to bat on. Both teams have some decent bowlers in their ranks who can do the job.

Prediction: The team batting first to win the match

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

