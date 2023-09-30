In the seventh game of Asian Games 2023, Maldives and Nepal face off at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou on Sunday, October 1.

In their tournament opener, Nepal dominated Mongolia in all facets of the game, securing a remarkable win by 273 runs - the biggest-ever T20I victory in terms of runs by any team.

All eyes will be on No. 3 batter Kushal Malla, captain Rohit Paudel and all-rounder Dipendra Singh who captivated fans with their exceptional batting skills.

Meanwhile, Maldives are coming off a nine-wicket win over Mongolia in their last outing. Their performance with both bat and ball was outstanding in the contest.

Maldives vs Nepal Match Details

Match: Maldives vs Nepal, Match 7

Date and Time: October 1, 2023; 6.30 am IST

Venue: Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou

Maldives vs Nepal Pitch Report

The average first-innings score on this surface is 150, with batters receiving substantial assistance early on. However, both pacers and spinners can find good support in the middle overs if they find the right lines and lengths.

Maldives vs Nepal Weather Forecast

The forecast is pretty good, with the temperature to hover around 25 degrees Celsius. Humidity could cross 60 percent, but no rain interruptions are expected.

Maldives vs Nepal Probable XIs

Maldives

Nazwan Ismail, Fareed Shius (wk), Muawiyath Ghanee, Hussain Sadhin (c), Ismail Ali, Mohamed Miuvan, Naseer Naail Ismail, Azin Rafeeq, Hassan Rasheed, Rasheed Rassam, Ryan Tholal

Nepal

Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Malla, Kushal Bhurtel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sundeep Jora, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Abinash Bohara, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane

Maldives vs Nepal Match Prediction

Nepal are coming off an extraordinary performance in their opener over Mongolia. Considering their superior experience across departments, Nepal are strongly favoured to add another win and seal their spot in the quarterfinals.

Prediction: Nepal to win

Maldives vs Nepal Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony Liv