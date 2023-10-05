Asian Games Men’s T20I 2023, Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Pakistan and Afghanistan are set to lock horns in the Semifinal 2 of the Asian Games Men’s T20I 2023. The Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou will play host to this clash on Friday, October 6.

Pakistan, led by Qasim Akram, had their fair share of troubles against Hong Kong. At one point, the Men in Green were struggling at 109/7 after just 16.4 overs. However, Aamer Jamal’s cameo of 41 off 16 balls helped Pakistan post 160 in 20 overs.

Thereafter, Khushdil Shah picked up three wickets and guided his team through to a comprehensive win by 68 runs.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, defeated Sri Lanka by eight runs in the quarterfinals. After being put in to bat first, the Afghans were bowled out for a modest score of 116 in 18.3 overs. The Afghans then bowled Sri Lanka out for 108 in 19.1 overs.

Skipper Gulbadin Naib and Qais Ahmad accounted for three wickets apiece. Fareed Ahmad, who could not get a wicket, gave away only 18 runs.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Semi-Final 2, Asian Games 2023 Women’s Cricket

Date and Time: October 6, 2023, 11:30 am IST

Venue: Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Pitch Report

The pitch at the venue hasn’t been easy for the bowlers. Batters are most likely to make merry with conditions in their favour.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being in Hangzhou. Temperatures will be around 20 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Probable XIs

Pakistan

Qasim Akram (c), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mirza Tahir Baig, Arshad Iqbal, Aamer Jamal, Arafat Minhas, Sufiyan Muqeem, Rohail Nazir (wk), Khushdil Shah, Omair Yousuf

Afghanistan

Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Sediqullah Atal, Afsar Zazai, Noor Ali Zadran, Gulbadin Naib (c), Shahidullah Kamal, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Zahir Khan, Qais Ahmad

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Match Prediction

Afghanistan have a stronger team on paper compared to their opponents. The Afghans should be able to secure victory.

Prediction: Afghanistan to win the match.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan: Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: N/A

