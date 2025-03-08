Asian Legends League 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Asian Legends League (ALL) T20 is coming up with its inaugural edition, set to run from March 10 to March 18, 2025. The Miraj International Cricket Stadium in Rajasthan will host all the matches where five teams will battle it out for the maiden title.

Ad

The Asian Legends League will feature 15 T20 matches in a round-robin format, followed by an exciting playoff stage. The bottom two teams will battle in Eliminator 1, while the top two sides will compete in Qualifier 1, with the winner advancing directly to the final.

The Eliminator 1 winner will take on the third-placed team in Eliminator 2, and the winner of that clash will then face the Qualifier 1 loser. The team that comes out on top in this match will earn the final spot alongside the Qualifier 1 winner, setting up a thrilling finale.

Ad

Trending

The Indian Royals, led by Irfan Pathan, feature big names like Shikhar Dhawan, Yusuf Pathan, and Robin Uthappa, adding firepower to their batting lineup. Sri Lankan Lions, under the leadership of Thisara Perera, will count on the experience of Tillakaratne Dilshan, Upul Tharanga, and Angelo Mathews to dominate.

Meanwhile, the Afghanistan Pathans, captained by Asghar Afghan, bring in a strong core of Afghan veterans, including Mohammad Shahzad, Samiullah Shinwari, and Nawroz Mangal, all known for their aggressive approach.

Ad

Led by Mohammad Ashraful, Bangladesh Tigers will rely on seasoned players like Tamim Iqbal, Naeem Islam, and Abdur Razzak to lead their charge. The Asian Stars, a mixed squad led by former UAE opener Abdul Shakoor, add an exciting dynamic with key players such as Kedar Jadhav, Saurabh Tiwary, Mehran Khan (Oman), and Mohammad Naveed (UAE).

With legendary players from across Asia competing, the tournament promises thrilling encounters and fierce battles leading up to the grand final.

Ad

Without any further ado, let's delve into the schedule and timings of the upcoming 2024 Asian Legends League.

Asian Legends League 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timing are in IST)

Monday, 10 March

Match 1 - Afghanistan Pathans vs Asian Stars - 03:00 PM

Match 2 - Indian Royals vs Bangladesh Tigers - 07:00 PM

Tuesday, 11 March

Match 3 - Bangladesh Tigers vs Afghanistan Pathans - 03:00 PM

Ad

Match 4 - Indian Royals vs Sri Lankan Lions - 07:00 PM

Wednesday, 12 March

Match 5 - Sri Lankan Lions vs Afghanistan Pathans - 03:00 PM

Match 6 - Bangladesh Tigers vs Asian Stars - 07:00 PM

Thursday, 13 March

Match 7 - Asian Stars vs Sri Lankan Lions - 03:00 PM

Match 8 - Indian Royals vs Afghanistan Pathans - 07:00 PM

Friday, 14 March

Match 9 - Sri Lankan Lions vs Bangladesh Tigers - 03:00 PM

Match 10 - Indian Royals vs Asian Stars - 07:00 PM

Ad

Saturday, 15 March

Eliminator 1 - TBA vs TBA - 03:00 PM

Qualfier 1 - TBA vs TBA - 07:00 PM

Sunday, 16 March

Eliminator 2 - TBA vs TBA - 07:00 PM

Monday, 17 March

Qualifier 2 - TBA vs TBA - 07:00 PM

Tuesday, 18 March

Final - TBA vs TBA - 07:00 PM

Asian Legends League 2025: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

The Asian Legends League 2025 will be live-streamed on JioHotstar app & website. The live-telecast to the T20 tournament will be available on Colors Cineplex and Colors Cineplex Superhits channel.

Ad

Asian Legends League 2025: Full Squads

Asian Stars

Dilshan Munaweera, Saurabh Tiwary, Mehran Khan, Lahiru Thirimanne, Alok Kapali, Kedar Jadhav, Shehan Jayasuriya, Ayaan Khan, Mahaboob Alam, Shahbaz Nadeem, Seekkuge Prasanna, Parvinder Awana, Hasti Gul, Hamid Hassan, and Abhimanyu Mithun.

Sri Lankan Lions

Chamara Silva, Upul Tharanga, Chamara Kapugedera, Ashan Priyanjan, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Milinda Siriwardana, Chaturanga de Silva, Asela Gunaratne, Danushka Gunathilaka, Angelo Perera, Thisara Perera, Isuru Udana, Malinda Pushpakumara, Jeevan Mendis, Nuwan Pradeep, and Thilan Thushara.

Ad

Afghanistan Pathans

Imran Janat, Noor Ali Zadran, Nawroz Mangal, Asghar Afghan, Shabir Noori, Samiullah Shinwari, Karim Sadiq, Mohammad Shahzad, Rokhan Barakzai, Batin Shah, Dawlat Zadran, Aftab Alam, Abdullah Mazari, and Shapoor Zadran.

Indian Royals

Ambati Rayudu, Manoj Tiwary, S Badrinath, Faiz Fazal, Shikhar Dhawan, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Naman Ojha, Shreevats Goswami, Anureet Singh, Munaf Patel, Karanveer Singh, Barinder Sran, Shadab Jakati, Manpreet Gony, and Sudeep Tyagi.

Bangladesh Tigers

Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Ashraful, Nadif Chowdhury, Tushar Imran, Mehedi Maruf, Ariful Haque, Shuvagata Hom, Naeem Islam, Dhiman Ghosh, Shafiul Islam, Nazimuddin, Elias Sunny, and Muktar Ali

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️