Assam Premier Club Championship 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The final round of the Assam Premier Club Championship 2025 commenced on March 18 and will run till April 6. The Assam Cricket Association-hosted event will witness the participation of 12 teams competing in a 40-over-a-side format.

A total of 15 games (including knockouts) will take place at the Judges Field in Guwahati. 12 teams are equally divided into four groups, with each side locking horns with the other two teams in their group once in the league stage. The top team from each will qualify for the semifinals, followed by the final.

Here's how the groups are stacked up:

Group A: Cricket Club of Dibrugarh, Rangia Cricket Academy, Biswanath Blue Warriors

Group B: Tengapara Cricket Club, Dhemaji Cricket Academy, Nambor Club

Group C: Itkhola A.C., Star Sporting Club, Bud Cricket Club

Group D: Triranga C.C.C., Rising Club , Tinsukia Town Club

The last edition of the Assam Premier Club Championship saw the Cricket Club of Dibrugarh emerge as the champions. So far, two games have already taken place, with Cricket Club of Dibrugarh and Biswanath Blue Warriors securing a victory.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule, live-streaming details and squads of the tournament.

Assam Premier Club Championship 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Tuesday, March 18

Cricket Club of Dibrugarh vs. Rangia Cricket Academy, 9:00 AM

Wednesday, March 19

Rangia Cricket Club Academy vs. Biswanath Blue Warriors, 9:00 AM

Thursday, March 20

Biswanath Blue Warriors vs. Cricket Club of Dibrugarh, 9:00 AM

Friday, March 21

Tengapara Cricket Club vs. Dhemaji Cricket Academy, 9:00 AM

Saturday, March 22

Dhemaji Cricket Academy vs. Nambor Club, 9:00 AM

Sunday, March 23

Tengapara Cricket Club vs. Nambor Club, 9:00 AM

Monday, March 24

Itkhola A.C. vs. Star Sporting Club, 9:00 AM

Tuesday, March 25

Star Sporting Club vs. Bud Cricket Club, 9:00 AM

Thursday, March 27

Bud Cricket Club vs. Itkhola A.C., 9:00 AM

Friday, March 28

Rising Club vs. Triranga C.C.C., 9:00 AM

Saturday, March 29

Rising Club vs. Tinsukia Town Club, 9:00 AM

Tuesday, April 1

Triranga C.C.C. vs. Tinsukia Twon Club, 9:00 AM

Thursday, April 3

1st semifinal - Champion of Group 'A' bs. Champion of Group 'D', 9:00 AM

Friday, April 4

2nd semifinal - Champion of Group 'B' vs. Champion of Group 'C', 9:00 AM

Sunday, April 6

Final, 9:00 AM

Assam Premier Club Championship 2025: Telecast & Live-streaming Details

Unfortunately, the Assam Premier Club Championship 2025 will not be live-streamed or telecast on any platform.

Assam Premier Club Championship 2025: Full squads

Nambor Club

Aayush Jaiswal, Abinash Phukan, Adriyan Kashyap, Amrit Singh, Bargish Hazarika, Bibek Dutta, Debojit Phukan, Dipankor Gogoi, Dipu Gogoi, Jayant Dev, Krisanu Patar, Kunal Sarma, Palla Appa Rao, Pranjal Saikia. Rahul Agarwalla, Raiyan Rahat Hussain, Subhankar Dey.

Tengapara Cricket Club

Affan Ahmed, Amit Dutta, Anirudha Rai, Ashim Das, Bastab Roy, Bhargab Pratim Lahkar, Bikiran Das, Bishal Saha, Jitumoni Kalita, Mansoor Ali, Moina Basfor, Nihar Deka, Rahul Talukdar, Rohit Sen, Samrat Biswas, Santanu Dhar, Sofikul Ali, Subham Das, Sujit Nandi, Suvam Chakraborty.

Bud Cricket Club

Abu Nechim Ahmed, Jitu Ali, Ram Kishan Sharma, Sibsankar Roy, Ayushman Malakar, Kaushik Giri, Rishav Das, Sk Jnyanam, Bhargav Dutta, Nibir Deka, Riyan Parag, Swarupam Purkayastha, Bikash Kumar Das, Nipan Deka, Rohit Singh, Diwiz Pathak, Priyanshu Khole, Safikul Islam, Erik Roy, Pushparaj Sharma.

Triranga C.C.C

Amit Choudhury, Hridip Deka, Pritish Raha Roy, Arup Das, Hrishikesh Das, Rajiv Lochan Das, Denish Das, Kabir Hassan Deshmukh, Ranjan Bikash Das, Dipankar Paul, Kumar Prabhuji, Sanjib Pathak, Gaurav Talukdar, Nilotpal Das, Shamim Hassan, Himanshu Saraswat, Nipujit Kalita, Sidhyan Mahato.

Biswanath Blue Warriors

Biraj Majumdar, Mintu Kumar Ray, Abinash Rowniar, Darshan Dutta, Pavan Kumar Majhee, Altaf Ali, Dibash Hazarika, Priyangshu Sarkar, Amlanjyoti Talukdar, Hassen Ali Sheikh, Rohit Prasad Rowniar, Anish, Kunal Aryan Baruah, Sidhartha Sankar Baruah, Bikash Kurmi, Manoj Kumar Das, Sushankar Bania, Uttam Shah.

Cricket Club of Dibrugarh

Aditya Borah, Gunjan Jyoti Deka, Muktar Hussain, Shekhar Jyoti Barman, Ananth Kr Yadav, Ishaan Rajak, Nishant Singhania, Sunil Lachit, Anish Urang, Ishan Ahmed, Rajat Khan, Swayam Bardhan, Ankush Mazumder, Jay Borah, Rajeev Dubey, Chirantan Das, Manab Barman, Riyan Chutia, Dhiraj Goswami, Manjeet Deka, Saman Mahato.

Rising Club

Amanat Ahmed (Akib), Joy Kishon Pandey, Rupan Das, Victor Kashyap, Amit Rabidas, Krishna Singh, Samrat Roy, Bishal Rudra Paul, Mantu Das, Sandip Roy, Dishant Diban Das, Mohit Thakur, Soumik Paul, Ferdous Ahmed, Monojit Dhar, Tarun Singha.

Dhemaji Cricket Academy

Akash Mondal, Bibek Thapa, Lakhyajit Sonowal, Tapan Jyoti Sarmah, Arabindra Chutia, Bishnu Chetri, Manab Buragohain, Tej Khan, Arupjyoti Kumbang, Bishwajit Handique, Mikhail Doley, Benu Sharma, Gokul Sharma, Nabajit Deori Borpujari, Bhabesh Sonowal, Hritik Rowniar, Nilim Jyoti, Bhaskar Saikia, Kirti Azad Yadav, Rajdip Barman.

Tinsukia Town Club

Abhilash Gogoi, Danish Ahmed, Karan Paul, Shubham Kumar Gupta, Abir Chakraborty, Dewra Sameer, Nihar Narah, Aditya Kumar Gupta, Gaurav Singh, Alok Kumar Sharma, Hira Chetry, Pracheer Changmai, Anshu Pandey, Hrishikesh Tamuli, Raj Agarwal, Ayush Agarwal, Jeet Mahalka, Sanjay Kumar Singh.

Star Sporting Club

Aditya Basfor, Bishwajit Chamua, Rahul Islam, Washim Ullah Khan, Akash Chetri, Debajit Boruah, Roshan Alam, Yasnil Hoque, Akshay Kr Deka, Debajit Das, Sahil Ali, Amit Sinha, Dharani Dhar Rabha, Saurabh Kumar Saha, Asif Washimul Haque, Mrinmoy Dutta, Tashin Ahmed, Bhargab Jyoti Das. Priyam Borah, Trilochan Singh.

Rangia Cricket Academy

Amit Kandaiburu, Partha Pratim Pathak, Subhendulal Guharoy, Amit Lal, Parviz Aziz, Tanishq Baruah Saxena, Aryan Mandal, Prasanta Barman, Vikash Sah, Dweepjyoti Kalita, Ratul Das, Vivek Dauka, Imtaz Hussain, Neeraj Sharma, Rupjyoti Das, Sanjeeb Kashyap.

Itkhola A.C.

Abhishek Thakuri, Harsh Kumar, Ram Chandra Das, Sunzow Brahma, Ankit Agarwal, Hritwik Dhar, Roshan Topno, Tushar Ayan, Anurag Kumar Sinha, Ikramul Ali, Sadek Imran Choudhury, Avay Kumar Yadav, Pritam Das, Samik Das, Bibek Sinha, Rahul Singh, Sourav Saha, Debojit Das, Raihan Jomeel Mazumder, Subhajit Paul.

