Assam T20 Challengers Trophy 2023, Barack Bravehearts vs Kaziranga Heroes, Match 5: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Stream Details

The fifth match of the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy will see the Kaziranga square off against the Barack Bravehearts on Friday, September 1.

The Bravehearts started their tournament with a loss against the Manas Tigers. Despite captain Amlanjyoti Das’ quickfire 45 off 28 balls, their overall batting performance seemed lackluster, posting a total of 133 runs only.

Abhilash Gogoi and Pritish Roy starred with the ball, scalping two wickets each. The Barack Bravehearts were economical with the ball, taking the game deep but couldn't defend their total.

The Kaziranga Heroes clinched a four-run win in their opening game. Batting first, they posted 125 runs, led by Nihar Deka’s 42 off 24 balls. However, it was the bowlers who sealed the win, restricting the Manas Tigers to 121 runs.

Bhargav Lahkar's three wickets at an economy rate of 3.3, backed by Arup Das and Deepak Gohain's two wickets each, helped the team pocket two crucial points.

Expect a fierce battle as both sides compete for crucial points to advance further in the competition, ensuring an exciting match!

Barack Bravehearts vs Kaziranga Heroes Match Details

Match: Barack Bravehearts vs Kaziranga Heroes, Match 5

Date & Time: September 1, 2023, 09.30 am IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Barack Bravehearts vs Kaziranga Heroes Pitch Report

Spinners are expected to make things difficult for batters on this sluggish wicket. The side batting second will have a tough time chasing down anything over 150. The captain who wins the toss is likely to field first and put the opposition under pressure.

Barack Bravehearts vs Kaziranga Heroes Weather Forecast

On Friday, expect scattered thunderstorms with a temperature of 93°F (34°C). The precipitation chance stands at 50 percent and humidity levels are likely to be in the 70s. The wind is expected to blow at 8 mph, bringing potentially unsettled weather conditions.

Barack Bravehearts vs Kaziranga Heroes Probable Playing XIs

Barack Bravehearts Team News

No major injury concerns.

Barack Bravehearts Probable Playing XI

Amlanjyoti Das(c), Neeraj Yadav, Sibsankar Roy, Sumit Kashyap, Juneid Rehan, Mukhtar Hussain, Ridip Mohan, Mekhail Doley, Abhilash Gogoi, Pritish Roy, Abhishek Thakuri(wk), and Nipan Deka.

Kaziranga Heroes Team News

No major injury concerns

Kaziranga Heroes Probable Playing XI

Rishav Das(c), Saahil Jain, Sunzow Brahma, Nihar Narah, Nihar Deka, Arup Das, Akash Sengupta, Abir Chakraborty, Deepak Gohain, Bhargav Lahkar, Nasir Ullah(wk), and Dibakar Johri.

Barack Bravehearts vs Kaziranga Heroes Match Prediction

While the Kaziranga Heroes are entering into this competition with one win already to their name, the Barack Bravehearts are yet to register a win in this year’s tournament. From their recent performances, it is quite clear that Kaziranga will be the favorites.

However, a robust performance from the Bravehearts are also expected who would be keen enough to post their first win.

Prediction: Kaziranga Heroes is to win the 5th match of the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy 2023.

Barack Bravehearts vs Kaziranga Heroes Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode