Assam T20 Challengers Trophy 2023, Brahmaputra Boys vs Kaziranga Heroes, Match 11: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Stream Details

On Monday, September 4, at 9:30 am IST, the 11th match of the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy will be played between the Kaziranga Heroes and Brahmaputra Boys.

In the last game, the Manas Tigers chose to bat, but struggled, scoring just 115 runs in their first innings. Rahul Singh from Brahmaputra wreaked havoc by scalping four wickets at an economy of 4.00.

Defending such a total was difficult, but the Tigers' bowlers did an amazing job, taking the game to the second-to-last over. The Brahmaputra Boys, led by Jitu Ali (32 off 37) and Erik Roy (38 off 35), however, prevailed in a tight match.

The Kaziranga Heroes, meanwhile, lost by eight wickets to Subansiri Champs in their recent match. Opting to bat first, the Heroes struggled to capitalize on it, scoring a paltry 112 runs, making their defense an uphill battle.

Determined in their chase, the Subansiri Champs quickly reached the target in 15 overs, losing just two wickets along the way. Superior batting performance from the champions gave them a convincing victory in the one-sided game.

Brahmaputra Boys will seek to maintain their winning streak, while Kaziranga Heroes will aim to recover from their recent poor performance and show improvement.

Brahmaputra Boys vs Kaziranga Heroes Riders Match Details

Match: Brahmaputra Boys vs Kaziranga Heroes, Match 11

Date & Time: September 4, 2023, 09:30 am IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Brahmaputra Boys vs Kaziranga Heroes Pitch Report

Spinners are expected to make life difficult for batters on this slow surface. Any score exceeding 150 will be difficult for the team batting second to chase down. The captain who chooses to bat first may want to exert pressure on the opponent by putting up a good score on the board.

Brahmaputra Boys vs Kaziranga Heroes Weather Forecast

Monday's weather is expected to be mostly sunny with a high temperature of 99°F (37°C). There's a slight chance of precipitation at 20%, and humidity levels are at 70%. The wind is moderate at 8 mph, promising a warm and mostly sunny day.

Brahmaputra Boys vs Kaziranga Heroes Probable Playing XIs

Brahmaputra Boys Team News

No major injury concerns

Brahmaputra Boys Probable Playing XI

Ishan Ahmed, Jitu Ali, MD Kaif, Pervez Musharaf(c), Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Ayush Agarwala, Erik Roy(wk), Akash Chetri, Chintu Deka, Karan Mahajan, Mrinmoy Dutta, Rahul Singh.

Kaziranga Heroes Team News

No major injury concerns

Kaziranga Heroes Probable Playing XI

Bhargav Lahkar, Nihar Deka, Nihar Narah, Rameez Rabbani, Rishav Das, Sunzow Brahma, Akash Sengupta(c), Roshan Topno(wk), Abir Chakraborty, Arup Das, Bhargav Dutta, Deepak Gohain, Dibakar Johri.

Brahmaputra Boys vs Kaziranga Heroes Match Prediction

Brahmaputra boys and Kaziranga Heroes as of now are par in terms of performance in this year’s tournament. Both teams have won two out of their three matches but Brahmaputra Boys appear the favorites for the upcoming fixture. This preference stems from their recent comprehensive victory, in contrast to Kaziranga Heroes who were dismal in their last game.

Prediction: Brahmaputra Boys to win the 11th match of the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy 2023.

Brahmaputra Boys vs Kaziranga Heroes Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode