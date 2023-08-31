Assam T20 Challengers Trophy 2023, Manas Tigers vs Kaziranga Heroes, Match 3: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

In the third match of the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy 2023, Manas Tigers will face Kaziranga Heroes at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati on Thursday, August 31.

Manas Tigers started the competition on a winning note over Barak Bravehearts by three wickets on Wednesday. Bowling first, they restricted Barak to just 133 runs. In return, opener Pallav Kumar's 65-run knock laid a solid platform for the middle order to finish the job. Despite going through a little scare in the middle and death overs, the Tigers sealed the deal with two balls to spare and three wickets in hand.

Kaziranga Heroes had a disappointing competition last year. They won only three of their ten matches and finished fifth in the points table. With changes in caption and their squad, they will be looking to turn the tables and add victories right from the first game.

Manas Tigers vs Kaziranga Heroes Match Details

Match: Manas Tigers vs Kaziranga Heroes, Match 3

Date and Time: August 31, 2023, 9.30 am IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Manas Tigers vs Kaziranga Heroes Pitch Report

Spinners are expected to make life tough for batters on this slow and sluggish surface. Any score above 150 would be tough to chase for the team batting second. The captain winning the toss would love to field first and put pressure on the opposition.

Manas Tigers vs Kaziranga Heroes Weather Forecast

Both teams will be welcomed by partly scattered clouds, but we can expect a full game to take place without any rain interruptions. Temperatures will hover above 30 degrees Celsius.

Manas Tigers vs Kaziranga Heroes Probable XIs

Manas Tigers:

Kunal Sakia (c, wk), Pallav Das, Rohan Hazarika, Reshab Dipak, Swarupam Purkayastha, Aman Chetry, Saurav Dey, Darshan Rajbongshi, Raj Agarwal, Sunil Lachit, Jay Baruah

Kaziranga Heroes:

Bhargav Lahkar, Nihar Deka, Nihar Narah, Rameez Rabbani, Rishav Das (c), Sunzow Brahma, Nasir Ullah (wk), Abir Chakraborty, Arup Das, Bhargav Dutta, Dipok Gohain

Manas Tigers vs Kaziranga Heroes Match Prediction

Manas Tigers looked dominant for the majority of their season opener, barring their middle-order collapse. They will be confident in their ability to get past the Kaziranga Heroes, who suffered in last year's edition of the tournament.

Prediction: Manas Tigers to win the match

Manas Tigers vs Kaziranga Heroes Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode