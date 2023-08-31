Assam T20 Challengers Trophy 2023, Subansiri Champs vs Dihing Patkai Riders, Match 4: Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

The Subansiri Champs will take on the Dihing Patkai Riders in the fourth match of the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy 2023 on Thursday, August 31.

Subansiri Champs lost their first match in the tournament against Brahmaputra Boys by five wickets on Wednesday. After electing to bat first, the Champs put up a first innings total of 153 runs for the loss of six wickets.

Sumit Ghadigaonkar was the leading run-scorer as he played a captain’s knock of 45 runs off 27 balls. In the second innings, the Champs' bowlers put up a valiant fight. Kankan Kalita picked up three wickets at an economy of seven in his four overs and Pushparaj Sharma secured two wickets while conceding 27 runs.

In the end, it was Parvej Musaraf's solid 65* and Rajjakuddin Ahmed's brisk finish that led the Brahmaputra Boys to victory.

This will be Dihing Patkai Riders' first match of this year's tournament. After finishing fourth in the points table last year, the Riders progressed to the final where they faced the Brahmaputra Boys. They were beaten in the summit clash by nine wickets.

Subansiri Champs will be aiming to recover from their loss in the opening fixture while Dihing Patkai Riders will seek a strong start. Fans can expect an intense, nail-biting encounter.

Subansiri Champs vs Dihing Patkai Riders Match Details

Match: Subansiri Champs vs Dihing Patkai Riders, Match 4

Date & Time: August 31, 2023, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Subansiri Champs vs Dihing Patkai Riders Pitch Report

The Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati often has a decent batting surface. Batters can execute their shots freely at this ground after spending some time in the middle. The average first-innings score in the Assam T20 2022 matches at this venue had been around 132 runs, so there is plenty to gain for the bowlers as well.

Subansiri Champs vs Dihing Patkai Riders Weather Forecast

Expect mostly sunny skies with a high of approximately 35.6°C on Thursday. There's a 20% chance of precipitation, humidity around 70%, and a gentle wind.

Subansiri Champs vs Dihing Patkai Riders Probable Playing XIs

Subansiri Champs Team News

No major injury concerns

Subansiri Champs Probable Playing XI

Sumit Ghadigaonkar (c)(wk), Subham Mandal, Danish Ahmed, Vishal Roy, Rituraj Biswas, Hridip Deka, Kankan Kalita, Abdul Khuraishi, Pushparaj Sharma, Senglong Rongpi, Nibir Deka, Wasiqur Rahman

Dihing Patkai Riders Team News

No major injury concerns

Dihing Patkai Riders Probable Playing XI

Amit Sinha, Bishal Saha, Denish Das, Pradyuman Saikia, Amit Yadav, Dhruv Borah, Anurag Talukdar (wk), Anand Sharma, Krishna Das, Kunal Sharma, Mayukh Hazarika.

Subansiri Champs vs Dihing Patkai Riders Match Prediction

Subansiri Champs hold an edge over Dihing Patkai Riders, who will be playing their first game of this season. Experience from their previous game gives Subansiri an advantage in adapting to conditions, making them the favorites for the upcoming clash.

Prediction: Subansiri Champs is to win the fourth match of the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy 2023.

Subansiri Champs vs Dihing Patkai Riders Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode