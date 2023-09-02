Assam T20 Challengers Trophy 2023, Subansiri Champs vs Kaziranga Heroes, Match 9: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast

On Sunday, September 3, at 9:30 am IST, the ninth match of the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy will be held between Kaziranga Heroes and Subansiri Champs.

Subansiri Champs secured their first win in this year’s tournament, thanks to the D/L method. Barack Bravehearts batted first and scored 148 runs. However, rain intervened and changed the equation in favor of the Champs, who scored 60 runs in the power play.

This was achieved with ease, aided by the strong batting performances of Shubham Mandal and Vishal Roy. The Champs reached the target in the allotted time, clinching a vital victory with seven wickets in hand.

Kaziranga Heroes, meanwhile, won a thrilling match against Barack Bravehearts by two wickets in the Super Over in their previous outing. Batting first, the Heroes posted 161 for five, with Nihar Deka and Sahil Jain contributing 42 runs each.

The Bravehearts came hard at the chase and leveled Kaziranga’s score with one wicket in hand. This called for the first Super Over of the tournament. Kaziranga Heroes eventually won the Super Over, leaving the Bravehearts still in search of their first win in the game.

Subansiri Champs vs Kaziranga Heroes Match Details

Match: Subansiri Champs vs Kaziranga Heroes, Match 9

Date & Time: September 3, 2023, 09:30 am IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Subansiri Champs vs Kaziranga Heroes Riders Pitch Report

On this sluggish surface, spinners are expected to make things difficult for batters. The side batting second will have a tough time chasing down any total exceeding 150. The captain who wins the toss may desire to field first and put the opposition under pressure.

Subansiri Champs vs Kaziranga Heroes Riders Weather Forecast

Expect partly cloudy conditions on Sunday with temperatures of 96°F (36°C). There's a slight chance of precipitation at 20%, and humidity is at 72%. The wind is mild at 7 mph, making it a warm and partly cloudy day.

Subansiri Champs vs Kaziranga Heroes Riders Probable Playing XIs

Subansiri Champs Team News

No major injury concerns

Subansiri Champs Probable Playing XI

Sumit Ghadigaonkar(c)(wk), Subham Mandal, Danish Ahmed, Vishal Roy, Rituraj Biswas, Hridip Deka, Kankan Kalita, Pushparaj Sharma, Senglong Rongpi, Nibir Deka, Wasiqur Rahman.

Kaziranga Heroes Riders Riders Team News

No major injury concerns

Kaziranga Heroes Riders Probable Playing XI

Rameez Rabbani, Saahil Jain, Sunzow Brahma, Nihar Narah, Nihar Deka, Arup Das, Akash Sengupta(c), Abir Chakraborty, Deepak Gohain, Bhargav Lahkar, Roshan Topno(wk), Dibakar Johri.

Subansiri Champs vs Kaziranga Heroes Riders Match Prediction

Kaziranga Heroes sit in the second spot of the points table with two comfortable wins in this tournament and will be the clear favorites for the upcoming fixture against the Subansiri Champs.

Subansiri have managed to register their first win in the tournament thanks to the D/L method. One can expect strong resistance from the Champs as the Heroes go all out in search of the crucial two points to advance in the tournament.

Prediction: Kaziranga Heroes Riders to win the ninth match of the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy 2023.

Subansiri Champs vs Kaziranga Heroes Riders Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode