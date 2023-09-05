Assam T20 Trophy 2023, Brahmaputra Boys vs Manas Tigers, Match 16: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

On September 6th, Wednesday, at 1:30 PM IST, the 16th match of the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy features Manas Tigers against Brahmaputra Boys.

In the last match, Brahmaputra Boys defeated Barack Bravehearts in a thrilling super over, winning by two wickets. Brahmaputra Boys posted 121 runs in their innings, equaled by Bravehearts in the chase, forcing a super over. Bowler Akash Chetri took two crucial wickets in the super over, allowing Brahmaputra Boys to secure victory with the target of just two runs.

Manas Tigers suffered a defeat in their recent match against Subansiri Champs, losing by four wickets. Tigers batted first and managed to score only 100 runs, a total that proved insufficient against Subansiri's strong batting lineup. Subansiri's batters successfully chased down the target in 16 overs, securing two valuable points in the process.

Brahmaputra Boys vs Manas Tigers Match Details

Match: Brahmaputra Boys vs Manas Tigers, Match 16

Date & Time: September 6th, 2023, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Brahmaputra Boys vs Manas Tigers Riders Pitch Report

Spinners are expected to make life difficult for batters on this slow surface. Any score exceeding 150 will be difficult for the team batting second to chase down. The captain who chooses to bat first may want to exert pressure on the opponent by scoring well on the board.

Brahmaputra Boys vs Manas Tigers Riders Weather Forecast

Wednesday's weather forecast predicts scattered thunderstorms with a high temperature of 98°F (37°C). There's a 40% chance of precipitation, and the humidity is expected to be around 70%. Winds are forecasted to be at 7 mph.

Brahmaputra Boys vs Manas Tigers Riders Probable Playing XIs

Brahmaputra Boys Team News

No major injury concerns

Brahmaputra Boys Probable Playing XI

Ishan Ahmed, Jitu Ali, Sourav Saha, Pervez Musharaf(c), Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Ayush Agarwala(wk), Erik Roy, Akash Chetri, Deepjyoti Saikia, Karan Mahajan, Mrinmoy Dutta, Rahul Singh.

Manas Tigers Riders Team News

No major injury concerns

Manas Tigers Riders Probable Playing XI

Joy Barua, Pallav Kumar Das, Rohan Hazarika, Swarupam Purkayastha, Abhijit Baruah, Reshab Dipak, Saurav Dey, Ankush Mazumder, Kunal Saikia(c)(wk), Raj Agarwal, Rohit Singh, Sunil Lachit.

Brahmaputra Boys vs Manas Tigers Riders Match Prediction

Brahmaputra boys are the no-brainer favorites in this upcoming fixture who are sitting at the top of the table with four wins out of the five matches they have played.

On the other hand, Manas Tigers who sit at the bottom of the table, will have to pull their socks up if they aim for a victory in this match.

Prediction: Brahmaputra Boys is to win the 16th match of the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy 2023.

Brahmaputra Boys vs Manas Tigers Riders Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode