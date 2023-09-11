Assam T20 Trophy 2023, Dihing Patkai Riders vs Brahmaputra Boys, Match 27: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

The 26th match of the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy will see the Brahmaputra Boys square off against the Dihing Patkai Riders on Tuesday, September 12.

In a surprising turn of events, the Brahmaputra Boys were outclassed by the Barack Bravehearts in their last game. Bravehearts posted an imposing total of 198/3 while batting first. Pervez Musharraf's steady 44 off 42 balls and Ishan Ahmed's unbeaten 51 off 30 balls couldn't secure victory for Brahmaputra as they fell 29 runs short.

The Dihing Patkai Riders also lost their last fixture, suffering a 12-run defeat against the Kaziranga Heroes. However, the Riders have had a decent outing in the tournament and will look to return to winning ways against the Brahmaputra Boys.

Dihing Patkai Riders vs Brahmaputra Boys Match Details

Match: Dihing Patkai Riders vs Brahmaputra Boys, Match 27

Date & Time: September 12, 2023, 09.30 am IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Dihing Patkai Riders vs Brahmaputra Boys Pitch Report

Spinners are expected to make life difficult for batters on this slow surface. Any score exceeding 150 will be difficult for the team batting second to chase down. The captain who chooses to bat first may want to exert pressure on the opponent by scoring well on the board.

Dihing Patkai Riders vs Brahmaputra Boys Weather Forecast

There might be scattered thunderstorms with temperatures around 32 degrees Celsius today. Precipitation is likely to be around 60 percent, accompanied by high humidity at 79 percent, and winds blowing at seven mph.

Dihing Patkai Riders vs Brahmaputra Boys Probable Playing XIs

Dihing Patkai Riders Team News

No major injury concerns.

Dihing Patkai Riders Probable Playing XI

Amit Sinha, Denish Das(c), Pradyuman Saikia, Amit Yadav, Jitumoni Kalita, Anurag Talukdar, Hrishikesh Tamuli(wk), Anand Sharma, Dharani Rabha, Krishna Das, and Mayukh Hazarika.

Brahmaputra Boys Team News

No major injury concerns.

Brahmaputra Boys Probable Playing XI

Ishan Ahmed, Jitu Ali, MD Kaif, Gunjanjyoti Deka, Pervez Musharaf(c), Rajjakuddin Ahmed, Erik Roy(wk), Akash Chetri, Chintu Deka, Deepjyoti Saikia, Karan Mahajan, and Rahul Singh.

Dihing Patkai Riders vs Brahmaputra Boys Match Prediction

Although both teams are coming off a loss, one cannot deny the fact that they are the top 2 teams in this year’s tournament. The Brahmaputra Boys, with 14 points, remain favorites for the upcoming game, as no other team has reached 10 points yet.

Prediction: Brahmaputra Boys is to win the game.

Dihing Patkai Riders vs Brahmaputra Boys Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode