Assam T20 Trophy 2023, Dihing Patkai Riders vs Kaziranga Heroes, Match 24: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

The 24th match of the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy will see the Kaziranga Heroes square off against the Dihing Patkai Riders on Sunday, September 10.

In a surprising turn of events, the Dihing Patki Riders suffered a six-wicket defeat against the Manas Tigers in their last outing. Batting first, they managed only 132 runs, which proved to be insufficient. Led by openers Pallav Kumar Das and Swarupam Purkayastha's brilliant 118-run partnership, the Tigers chased down the target comfortably in just 17 overs.

The Kaziranga Heroes also suffered a setback in their last match against the Brahmaputra Boys, losing by seven runs. Their batting crumbled and could manage only 92 runs in the first innings, worsened by rain, which revised the target to 89 runs. The Brahmaputra Boys comfortably achieved the revised total, showcasing their dominance.

Dihing Patkai Riders vs Kaziranga Heroes Match Details

Match: Dihing Patkai Riders vs Kaziranga Heroes, Match 24

Date & Time: September 10, 2023, 01.30 pm IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Dihing Patkai Riders vs Kaziranga Heroes Pitch Report

Spinners are expected to make life difficult for batters on this slow surface. Any score exceeding 150 will be difficult for the team batting second to chase down. The captain who chooses to bat first may want to exert pressure on the opponent by posting a good score on the board.

Dihing Patkai Riders vs Kaziranga Heroes Weather Forecast

Expect scattered thundershowers with temperatures around 33 degrees Celsius and a 60 percent chance of precipitation. Humidity is expected to be around 79 percent, with winds blowing at seven mph.

Dihing Patkai Riders vs Kaziranga Heroes Probable Playing XIs

Dihing Patkai Riders Team News

No major injury concerns.

Dihing Patkai Riders Probable Playing XI

Amit Sinha, Denish Das (c), Pradyuman Saikia, Amit Yadav, Dhruv Borah, Jitumoni Kalita, Anurag Talukdar, Hrishikesh Tamuli (wk), Anand Sharma, Krishna Das, Mayukh Hazarika, and Roshan Alam.

Kaziranga Heroes Team News

No major injury concerns.

Kaziranga Heroes Probable Playing XI

Bhargav Lahkar, Nihar Deka, Nihar Narah, Rohit Sen (wk), Saahil Jain, Akash Sengupta (c), Rameez Rabbani, Roshan Topno, Abir Chakraborty, Arup Das, Bhargav Dutta, and Deepak Gohain.

Dihing Patkai Riders vs Kaziranga Heroes Match Prediction

Despite a recent loss, the Dihing Patkai Riders are a superior team compared to the Kaziranga Heroes in this year’s tournament. Therefore, they will be the favorites in the upcoming game.

Prediction: The Dihing Patkai Riders is to win the game.

Dihing Patkai Riders vs Kaziranga Heroes Riders Live Streaming details and channel list:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode