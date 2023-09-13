Assam T20 Trophy 2023, Dihing Patkai Riders vs Kaziranga Heroes, Semi Final 2: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details

The second semi-final of the Assam T20 Challengers Trophy will feature Kaziranga Heroes against Dihing Patkai Riders. The match will take place on Thursday, September 14, at 01:30 pm IST.

Despite a spirited defense that held the Subansiri Champs till the end of a chase of 163 runs, the Dihing Patkai Riders faced a narrow defeat by five wickets. The Riders watched as Danish Ahmed, with his unbeaten 62-run knock, led the Champs to reach the target within 20 overs.

In a commanding display, Kaziranga Heroes triumphed over Barak Bravehearts by 71 runs. The Kaziranga Heroes set a challenging target of 167. The Kaziranga Heroes’ bowling attack, led by Abir Chakraborty’s four-wicket haul and supported by Arup Das and Bhargav Lakhkar, who took two wickets each, dismantled the Bravehearts’ lineup. This resulted in the Bravehearts being bowled out for a mere 96 in just 15 overs.

Dihing Patkai Riders vs Kaziranga Heroes Match Details

Match: Dihing Patkai Riders vs Kaziranga Heroes, Semi Final 2

Date & Time: September 14, 2023, 01:30 pm IST

Venue: Amingaon Cricket Ground, Guwahati

Dihing Patkai Riders vs Kaziranga Heroes Pitch Report

Spinners are expected to make life difficult for batters on this slow surface. Any score exceeding 150 will be difficult for the team batting second to chase down. The captain who chooses to bat first may want to exert pressure on the opponent by scoring well on the board.

Dihing Patkai Riders vs Kaziranga Heroes Weather Forecast

Thursday's weather is expected to bring scattered thunderstorms with a high of 35°C. There is a 60% chance of precipitation, and humidity levels will be at 76%. Wind speeds are anticipated to be around 7 mph.

Dihing Patkai Riders vs Kaziranga Heroes Probable Playing XIs

Dihing Patkai Riders Riders Team News

No major injury concerns

Dihing Patkai Riders Probable Playing XI

Amit Sinha, Denish Das(c), Pradyuman Saikia, Amit Yadav, Dhruv Borah, Anurag Talukdar(wk), Hrishikesh Tamuli, Anand Sharma, Dharani Rabha, Kunal Sharma, Mayukh Hazarika, Roshan Alam.

Kaziranga Heroes Team News

No major injury concerns

Kaziranga Heroes Probable Playing XI

Bhargav Lahkar, Nihar Deka, Rishav Das(c), Saahil Jain, Sunzow Brahma, Akash Sengupta, Rohit Sen(wk), Abir Chakraborty, Arup Das, Bhargav Dutta, Deepak Gohain.

Dihing Patkai Riders vs Kaziranga Heroes Match Prediction

While the Dihing Patkai Riders have edged out the Kaziranga Heroes on the points table due to a superior run rate, both teams have had similar performances, winning and losing an equal number of games.

However, with the Heroes coming off a strong victory, they are the favorites going into the upcoming match. Yet, underestimating the Riders could be a mistake, setting the stage for what promises to be an intense semi-final clash.

Prediction: Kaziranga Heroes is to win the game

Dihing Patkai Riders vs Kaziranga Heroes Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode